You’ve obviously heard of Home Free, the a capella group born in Mankato that has gone on to collect millions of fans all around the world.
And even though we can all relate to the singers … what about the beatbox guy, Adam Rupp?
Don’t pretend you haven’t wondered about him. If you’re a Home Free fan, we know that, when no one’s around, you secretly try some of his vocal percussion stylings. Maybe in the shower, like he does (seriously) you’ve tried to mimic his high hat or snare drum sounds.
Because, let’s face it: Adam Rupp’s musicianship is unique. And he and the rest of Home Free return to Mankato Dec. 18 for their annual holiday show.
But don’t take our word for it. Listen to a few of the many YouTube personalities who do the so-called “reaction” videos. This is a curious corner of the internet where people watch other people watch and react to videos. Usually they come in cold, having no knowledge of what they’re about to react to … or so they say. Anyway …
A YouTuber called AdamReacts says: “You know he’s visualizing the full drum kit in his head, I can feel it. … What the … This is mad! Oh god. That man is a joke. He is a proper joke.” (He’s Irish, so “joke” may have a different meaning there. “What is going on?” *Shakes head.* “That’s insane. I think he was made in one of Elon Musk’s labs to make music.”
A YouTuber called ThatSingerReactions says: “What? What?! We gotta really talk about Adam as a talent because you have to have volume to your voice to do stuff like that. We just heard him do something that requires complete breath control. I died watching him because his breath control is phenomenal doing that. … How? Look how hard that kick is! Come on, Adam! Are you out of your mind? What? What?? What??? That boy’s crazy. They found him on a Fortnite board or something.”
Go to YouTube yourself to hear more hyperbolic rantings about Adam’s talent.
And what does Adam Rupp think?
“It's very flattering. That's the first thing I would say. They're very flattering,” Rupp said this week via phone. “It's wonderful for us because it’s more exposure. People coming across those reactions will then hopefully discover our music, or maybe it'll bring them back around to watching more of our music. And so it's a great thing all around.”
Rupp admits that, in a group full of singers, he’s a bit different. While normal vocalists all practice pretty much the same way, Rupp says he’s had to develop his own way to hone his craft. But while his particular craft may be unusual, the approach he uses to get better isn’t.
“It's repetition, repetition, repetition,” he says. “It is listening, evaluation, repetition, trial and error. And it's just constant if I'm trying to learn a sound or trying to get the technique down.
"And this goes way back to my days at Mankato East High School when I first had Bob Gospeter teach me this lesson of how you learn something. He said practice it as slow as you need to to be perfect at what you're trying to do. So you take it very slow, so that it's perfect. And then you just repeat and repeat and repeat to build up the muscle memory and get the coordination down.”
Rupp says he credits his education at East (where he played trumpet, not, you know, just his mouth) and Gustavus Adolphus College with giving him the tools he needed to succeed.
In terms of popular music, though, there aren’t a lot of people for him to luck up. But there are a few. He says he has a few favorites, including an Aussie called Beardyman. He says they’ve established themselves as credible solo acts because of their innovation, and he’s hoping to emulate that.
“Those guys have their own careers solely based upon their skills,” he says. “I look up to them for inspiration to be like, ‘Man, look at how they put their stuff together. Look at how they put in all this time in. Their skills are second to none, just unparalleled.' … I hope one day I get to meet them because I'm a bit of a fan. I'm not gonna lie, I'm a bit of a fan of those guys.”
Coming to Mankato, Rupp says, is always something that recharges the batteries. Home Free started out here, back where his brother Chris Rupp was still in the group. They honed their skills in school as well as their church, where their mom, Cindy Rupp, served as music director for many years.
“The first time it happened was something like eight years ago now,” Rupp says, “but it's a dream come true. It was always a dream. Especially when we were first starting out in the group. I think there was even one point I was trying to see if it was possible to try to get Bobby McFerrin to come to Mankato and do a show at the arena, and then we could maybe open for him or something like that.
"I was just dreaming about this idea of being able to play in the arena and specifically the civic center. And to have that many people come to the show and just that feeling of being on stage … and when it actually happened, it was surreal. It's kind of one of those moments where you're, you're not in the moment but yet you are in the moment, and everything that you've dreamt it would be is sort of kind of around you but it's hard to take it all in at the same time because there's so many things going on.”
