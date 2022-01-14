In Patti Ruskey’s mind, being sidetracked can be a very good thing
“To me, getting sidetracked means to get off the fast track, or follow a path that interests you,” she said. “We are taught not to value being sidetracked but these can be important times when we get dreamy, creative or get a glimpse of our soul.”
Ruskey’s been doing some business dreaming lately, which all began with a Free Art Supplies box she put in front of her house. She had cleaned out some of her own supplies leftover from the “Unhinged” exhibits at the Carnegie Art Center, put them into the box and encouraged people to use them to make art. Some of her neighbors added their own supplies.
Then she put pencil to paper and started making a business plan of sorts. The result is “sidetracked,” lowercase “s” intentional, a salon that will give all kinds of people a safe place to create and share art. She hopes to open the store on Park Lane by Groundhog Day, which is Feb. 2.
Now, however, she needs to restock that Free Art Supplies box, times 100.
“I believe all people need to express their creativity,” she wrote in a message to friends where she shared her idea for such a section in her store: “The Art for All space is an area in the shop (provided for free) so everyone has access to create in the store or get quality used items to create at home.
“With your help,” she continued, “items will be provided free of charge or for a nominal fee to help pay for the space.”
The retail part of the shop will have a lot of fun art items, including poetry books, paints, pencils, canvas, art supplies, drawing and writing supplies, greeting cards and stationery. Also for sale will be work by local makers, artists, writers and poets in a salon-style grouping. To get you sidetracked, the store will also have such items as kites, curiosities and good chocolates, Ruskey said.
Now, back to what she is calling the Art for All area, for which she is seeking donations.
“The Art for All is an important part of the business as it also feeds my soul,” she said. In many ways, it takes its lead from The Coffee Hag, the Old Town business that she founded. That was important as a place to explore inclusion, community, art and music, Ruskey said.
Everyone was (and still is) welcome at The Coffee Hag. It’s a place where people can be themselves, and share themselves and their art in a welcoming environment. Open laptops on the tables with authors creating at them are common sights.
“Art salons came about in the 17th and 18th century, but it was the art salons of Paris in the 1920s-‘30s, with Gertrude Stein hosting many that included (Pablo) Picasso and (Ernest) Hemingway, that gave women a voice,” she said.
“This was a cutting-edge way that women could be included in art and have interesting conversations in a world they were excluded from.”
Ruskey knows the healing properties of art intimately. In her new salon she wants to share with people the rich recuperative powers that she found in expressing her art.
“As an artist I have also been interested in the benefits of creativity. When I lost my spouse four years ago, I explored my life through art and poetry to ease some of the grief of daily life without Lisa,” she said. “This exploration helped to regain a part of myself lost to her long illness.”
Ruskey chose as her store location 420 Park Lane, an angled road off of South Riverfront Drive on the way to Sibley Park.
It’s “a cute neighborhood that has such potential for small businesses,” she said. She hopes to host events that will benefit the neighborhood.
If you have art items you would like to donate for Ruskey’s Art for All space, she can arrange a pickup, they may be dropped at her house or dropped off at the store location 2-5 p.m. Fridays, including today, Jan. 21 and 28.
If you have questions or want to arrange a time, contact her at pattiruskey@gmail.com
“Art saves lives and belongs to everyone, and we can make it affordable.”
