Growing up, we had a neighbor, Mrs. Stratton, who was known for two things: baking birthday cakes with money hidden in them (pennies, dimes and one quarter — the birthday boy or girl somehow always got the quarter and amazingly no one ever choked to death) and being a holy terror when it came to the magic words.
How well I recall the first time I had dinner at her house and Mrs. Stratton asked if I’d like some more spaghetti.
“Yes,” I replied, holding out my practically licked-clean plate.
Mrs. Stratton immediately transformed from affable mom to fire spitting dragon. “Yes, what?” she asked.
Thinking quickly, I said, “Yes, Mrs. Stratton,” just like I said to my kindergarten teacher.
Not good enough. “Yes, Mrs. Stratton, WHAT?” she repeated.
I was at a loss. I stared at her and shrugged helplessly.
“The magic words,” she prompted. “What are the magic words?”
“Abracadabra?” I whispered.
“PLEASE AND THANK YOU!”
I knew that, but in my momentary greedy desire for more spaghetti — she might have been as strict as the Wicked Witch of the West, but she sure could cook — I momentarily forgot.
“Yes, please, Mrs. Stratton.”
She rewarded me with a heaping plate of spaghetti and an extra piece of garlic bread after I said thank you and then said, “Always remember the magic words. They’ll open all kinds of doors for you.”
While Mrs. Stratton was the kind of adult you never wanted to be around as a kid, she was also the kind of adult you’re very glad you had in your life once you got some distance from her because she was right. The magic words might not literally open doors, but they make you look like you were raised with at least some manners and maybe know a thing or two about how to treat people. Win-win, I’d say.
There were a lot of adults who took the time to correct other people’s children back in those days. They yelled at us when we were playing too close to the street, and they corrected our grammar as well as our table manners. Occasionally they tossed in a life lesson or two.
My best friend’s mother, who was positive Prince Charles would marry my best friend if he could only just meet her, grilled both of us on manners whenever the opportunity arose. But the thing that left a lasting impression on me was the time we were in line at a museum along with someone in a wheelchair.
Leaning very close to my face, my best friend’s mother said, “We must NEVER feel sorry for ourselves.” She was right, of course, and that comment hit a much deeper chord with me than her instructions on how to behave if I should ever cross paths with the future King of England.
I often think about Mrs. Stratton and my best friend’s mom, as well as all the other adults who cared enough to correct us. I especially think about them whenever I run across someone who has never heard of the magic words — or who at least opts not to use them.
Let’s face it: Most adults, myself included, are not going to say anything to someone else’s child unless it’s clearly a safety issue. Who wants to risk having a video plastered over social media of ourselves getting chewed out by said child’s parent? After all, we rationalize, it’s really none of our business how other people’s children behave.
Then again, we’re seeing the result of an alarming lack of manners all around us these days. Maybe if our intentions are good and we’re truly trying to help, perhaps it’s time for the adults out there to at least gently remind people of all ages about those magic words that don’t include, by the way, “abracadabra.”
We might even want to add a few more magic words, such as “You’re welcome,” “I appreciate that,” and, “Yes, I am going to respond to your email/text/message.”
Again, none of these will really open doors magically, but maybe they’ll compel someone to at least hold the door open for the person coming up behind them.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
