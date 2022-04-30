Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 41F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 41F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.