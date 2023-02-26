I received an email from an insurance company about a new policy that insures “special events” such as weddings, engagement parties, baby reveals, etc.
I have no idea how my name wound up on their email list because anyone who knows my family knows the biggest event we host is Thanksgiving dinner, and that is an extremely casual affair with a required dress code of sweat pants and a limited guest list of blood relatives only, so there really isn’t much to insure.
The email got me thinking about how many insurance policies are out there (answer: A LOT) and wondering if all those policies are truly necessary. Of course, they’re always necessary when someone falls at one of your events and sues you, but it does seem that when it comes to insurance, what you pay out over the course of a lifetime usually doesn’t equal what you take back in. But again, you sure want a good policy if something does happen.
Take life insurance. Once my husband and I are no longer working the 40-hour a week grind, we’re going to be without the perk of employment-provided life insurance, which will not be a good thing if we don’t die at the same time since our current financial status is still centered around the presumption we’ll win the lottery before we retire. (What fools these mortals be!)
We can always buy one of those life insurance policies advertised on TV that will at least bury us but, being a born skeptic, I have my doubts it will be a burial fit for a pet mouse much less a full-grown human. The only solution seems to be to work until we’re both 90 or take up a sport that will do us in simultaneously, like hang gliding or ax throwing — provided we throw the axes at each other.
All this insurance talk reminded me of when our oldest son, Joe, got his driver’s license and was added to our insurance plan. Our agent asked me if we wanted her to give Joe “the talk.”
“What talk?” I asked, hoping she meant the talk that we’d never really gotten around to giving him, opting instead to let him learn the facts of life from school, friends and the internet. (What chickens these mortals be!)
“The talk that will scare the living daylights out of him about abusing the right to drive your car.”
I liked the sound of that. In addition to avoiding any discussions about personal stuff in our house, we also tended to be far too nice when the kids were growing up. A good cop married to a good cop.
Truthfully, our kids were easy so we rarely had to come down too hard on them. But to have someone else offer to be the bad cop? Don Corleone, AKA our insurance agent, had just made us an offer we couldn’t refuse.
“Why do I have to go?” Joe asked the day I announced he had an appointment with our insurance agent.
“She wants to talk to you about driving.”
“I already know how to drive.”
“She wants to talk to you about car insurance.”
He left for the appointment under a cloud of annoyed silence. When he returned he threw the car keys on the kitchen table.
“What did you talk about?” I asked.
“I didn’t talk. I listened.” Joe said before stalking off to his bedroom. He never did reveal what was said during “the talk,” but whatever it was, it worked. Not only has he been a conscientious driver, he got his own car — and a different insurance agent — pretty quickly.
Maybe that’s what insurance companies should start looking into instead of selling special event policies. They could start a service that scares future teenagers into seat belt-wearing, non-texting model drivers — a service I’m sure parents everywhere would be very happy to sign up for.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
