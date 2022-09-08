Although it has always been a part of the mission of South Central Minnesota Pride, this year’s Pridefest has as its theme “Live Out Proud.” While it’s something that every person must decide for themselves, Pridefest organizers this year have put it in the event’s title.
While the higher-profile events happen on Saturday, new and returning events are happening all week.
“With our theme this year, ‘Live Out Proud,’ we encourage everybody to do that in their own way. We understand that coming out is not a one-time action and it is something that people will have to do throughout their life,” said Charlie Johnston, South Central Minnesota Pride Board chair.
“Everyone is in a different place and everyone handles things differently, so with our theme we want people to know that Pridefest is a safe, inclusive environment for them to come be who they are.”
As in the past, the big event is the Jessica Flatequal Pride Parade that takes place Saturday at 11:15 a.m. on North Riverfront Drive. It is sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System and leads to the festival at Riverfront Park, which runs from noon to 4 p.m.
A new event this year being presented in conjunction with the 410 Project is the “Share Your Pride: Queer Photo Series” that happens 8-10 p.m. Thursday.
“The mission of ‘Share Your Pride’ is to bring people together in celebrating our LGBTQ+ community by submitting photographs that proclaim love and equality,” said Dana Sikkila, 410 Project gallery director. “This will be an act of advocacy, community celebration, and bring art and creativity from the walls of the gallery into the streets.”
Organizers hope this will give people an opportunity to share their creativity and to share a little bit of what life is like looking through their lens.
This year also will feature an afterparty that follows the festival at 4 p.m. at Atomic Star Tavern downtown. Atomic Star has created a special drink menu for the event, as well as a late-night food menu.
Since its origination, Pridefest has been a place for the LGBTQ+ community to find community, and for allies to learn more so they can be supportive. It’s a welcoming place to share and show love and equality.
“If you’ve never been before and are a little nervous, consider coming with a group of friends or you can also consider volunteering for a job at Pridefest,” organizers said. This will allow people to help give back to the community and also have a task to do while enjoying the festival.
Anyone wanting more information or to get a better idea of what to expect can reach out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scmnpride
South Central Minnesota Pride and Pridefest is a volunteer-run organization that is funded completely by donations.
