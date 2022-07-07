A metal piece of art recently installed at Riverfront Park packs quite a message in its relatively small size.
Mahkato Mni by local metal artist Julie Dempster fulfills her desires to “provide spatial context for looking over the river with a compass and map,” while also introducing geological and cultural insights around water at that bend in the Minnesota River, she said.
“I do hope that you look at this piece and realize two things: We live in a concentrated watershed and we are all connected by water.”
The Mahkato Revitalization Project helped Dempster with Indigenous language translations, according to organization co-founder Megan Schnitker. Her organization is thrilled with how Dempster’s inclusive piece turned out.
“Water is the source of life and very important to Indigenous people of all cultures and tribal nations. Dakota/Lakota people believe that it brings and sustains life; without it we all die,” Schnitker said.
She said culturally, Native people include water as a source of nourishment in nearly all ceremonies, and they fully support projects that surround protecting water rights and advocating for the Earth.
Water is especially important for Blue Earth County, said Blue Earth Project founder Paul Ebbenga, who created an image using Google Earth that Dempster incorporated into her design. It visually represents the prominent role that rivers — water — play in our world.
“Blue Earth County is a geographic anomaly,” Dempster quoted him as saying in a blog post. “We have seven rivers flowing in and only one flowing out.”
He sees the art piece as another way to emphasize water’s importance.
“It’s different than reading a book or having a teacher say it to you when you can look down at a map and then look over and see the river,” he said of the piece’s placement in Riverfront Park. “It’s pretty eye-opening, and I think for some it takes that visual aspect to have it hit home.”
From the position of Mahkato Mni in the park, people can see upstream toward Veterans Memorial Bridge and downstream to the north. In the Twin Cities the Minnesota River joins the Mississippi River and heads to the Gulf of Mexico. Here it brings water that flows from a large part of the country.
Nearly 20 million people are downstream from the water at Mankato, and the water’s health when it reaches the Gulf of Mexico in about 120 days will be influenced by how 40 percent of America treats its land, Dempster said.
Dempster received an INFUSE Grant offered through the City Center Partnership and its collaboration with Minnesota Main Street by Rethos. Mankato was one of three pilot cities for INFUSE grants, now fully supported through the City Center Partnership. She also received funding through a Mankato Community Grant.
“The larger initiative explores the intersection of arts and culture, downtown revitalization, and historic preservation in Minnesota Main Street communities,” according to the Partnership’s website. One of four major impacts must be “promot(ing) diversity and inclusivity through artist, creative, organization and/or the project itself.”
