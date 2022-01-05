The season of confusion is upon us – how much seed, and from which catalog, do I order? Every year the catalogs arrive earlier, coinciding with the Easter candy already on the shelves.
For new gardeners, it may be confusing as to which plants to buy from transplants and which to plant from seed. Let’s break it down a bit starting with flowers.
Most perennials are difficult to start from seed, there is a reason they are priced as they are. There are many annual flowers that grow easily from seed, either started in pots or directly in the garden like cosmos, sunflowers, zinnia, salvia and marigolds.
Tiny microscopic seeds like snapdragons are very difficult to germ, and then to separate for re-potting – like planting dust! Petunias and impatiens have a long greenhouse period of 12-16 weeks under the best greenhouse conditions. Lots of time for things to go wrong under home conditions. Study online about the varieties you are not familiar with before checking the box on the order form.
Now vegetables. Purchasing transplants that bear multiple fruits are usually a good buy. A decent tomato plant over the season should provide 20-35 regular-sized fruits or a hundred cherry tomatoes. Many years ago, I started to notice kohlrabi and turnips being sold as transplants. You have got to be kidding; a solid rip!
A single kohlrabi transplant was 99 cents. One kohlrabi plant equals one kohlrabi, that’s it. You can buy them ready to eat for cheaper than that.
Crops in which we eat the roots, like carrots, beets and turnips or modified stem vegetables like kohlrabi, are always best and certainly cheaper started from seed – and should be planted directly in the garden. Let’s apply the same kohlrabi math principles to purchasing a single tomato plant producing approximately 25 tomatoes.
Assuming about $2 per large tomato if purchased, you would pay $50.00 for one tomato plant – now who would do that?
Transplants like spinach and lettuce may be an okay purchase, but they are also easy to start from seed. Green beans, peas and sweet corn should also be planted directly by seed into the garden. Unless you plan to get a rack and light set-up, just plan to buy transplants for your tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, and herbs. Melons and squash can be started by transplant or directly seeded into the garden.
For folks looking to grow produce that will keep in storage late into the fall, include root crops such as turnips, beets, rutabaga, potatoes, garlic, some watermelons, winter squash and carrots.
Do not wash your produce before storing, just brush off any loose soil.
So back to the question of what seeds to buy for a new gardener — you oldies already know what to do. Small steps. My advice to a new vegetable gardener is to buy transplants vs. trying to start them your first time around.
Most popular transplants would be tomato, peppers and herbs – maybe eggplant. Purchase or order seeds/sets that are best started directly in the soil: squashes, pumpkins, potatoes, root crops.
Sweet corn is best left to the professionals with lots of space. Root crops started from seed will likely need to be thinned out as they are difficult to plant individually. The reluctant gardener often hates to ‘thin’ the plants, as it means pulling some out and throwing aside. If carrots, turnips, beets, rutabagas are not thinned to one plant every couple of inches, they won’t produce as expected. Instead of golf ball sized or larger, you will have marbles.
Attempting to replant the extra seedlings usually is a failure. When thinning beets or carrots seedlings, wash and toss in a salad, perfect addition and no waste.
Reading material
Another book recommendation my friends: “The Encyclopedia of Organic Gardening.”
Why is this more helpful that just going to Google? This 1,200-plus page treasure trove of topics answers questions you never knew about asking!
Every vegetable and all its particular needs is addressed. Soil composition, fertilizer info, composting etc., etc. I paid about $35 back in the mid 80’s for my beloved copy, and they are selling this exact used book for under $10 on the internet. A steal.
The first edition was published in the 50’s. The revised edition in the 70’s. So, all of you who think organic gardening was just invented or discovered … Robert Rodale (considered the father of organic gardening) was writing about it 70 years ago.
Winter dates for the Mankato Farmer’s Market held at Drummer’s Garden Center are: Jan. 8 and 22, Feb. 5 and 19. All dates are 10 a.m. – noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.