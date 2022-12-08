This year’s Mankato Ballet Company “The Nutcracker” will be the culmination of many years for several of the dancers taking the stage at Minnesota State University’s Ted Paul Theatre this weekend.
“It’s actually a dream role for me,” said Alexa Rassbach, a senior at St. Peter High School who plays the Sugar Plum. This is her 12th appearance; in her first year, she said, she was in the cavalry among other roles.
“I think the first time I saw ‘The Nutcracker,’ the Sugar Plum was what I wanted to be because she has a pretty tutu and pointe shoes.”
Elodie DeVos is making her 11th appearance, and this year plays the “Coffee Lead” in the second act. Another senior at St. Peter High School, she said it is “probably the most challenging portion because most of the other parts that I’ve done have been happier pieces in ‘The Nutcracker.’
“I’m really happy about doing the ‘Coffee Lead.’ I’m the lead, so it’s kind of a nice role to culminate on.”
Of that role, Artistic Director Eryn Michlitsch said, “The part requires extension and flexibility of the legs and soft, continuous movements to make the audience feel like they are watching taffy being pulled.”
Some of the names of pieces in the second act were changed from nationalities to be sensitive to everyone’s culture, she said. That is why the role of “Coffee Lead” may be new to people.
Lily Le-Lueng plays the Dew Drop Fairy in Waltz of the Flowers. A relative newbie making her sixth appearance in the Mankato Ballet production, she is a senior at Mankato East High School.
“She’s just like the lead fairy for the waltz, the flower students,” she said of her role. “So, it’s just like a big number of the more advanced company members. I’m just the fairy that owns the flowers, I guess, and shows Clara the realm of that.”
The girls said this production is the largest cast since COVID forced changes in the performance schedule. One year, for instance, performances were recorded without an audience and made available for viewing. They’re excited for the return to live audiences.
Another reason for the excitement is the addition of their new rehearsal space just off of Madison Avenue.
“Our new space has made a world of difference in our ability to run rehearsals in a space that is similar in size to the stage,” Michlitsch said. The studio has multiple rehearsal spaces of varying sizes, which allows them to create a larger space that replicates the Ted Paul stage.
“Our on-site storage has aided in our ability to access the props so the dancers can practice with more of the elements from the show,” Michlitsch said. “Anytime we can give them the opportunity to rehearse with props, costumes and spacing that is most like the actual stage, it enhances the quality of the production and we are so grateful to have the studio space to do this now.”
While the space is certainly an improvement, when asked what they have enjoyed most about the Mankato Ballet experience, the three seniors all mentioned dancing with their fellow students and performing in front of supportive audiences.
“I think the best thing is just the community that we have here,” Rassbach said. “Everyone is so supportive of everyone else, and everyone works really hard to make our shows the best they possibly can.”
“I love being able to look up to other dancers and see how they’ve done roles,” DeVos added. She said the new cast members get together to view the recording of last year’s show to provide them a strong starting point when creating their own character.
“(This helps) as a young kid, then you get to grow up and get to do their roles.”
While Rassbach and DeVos plan to continue studying dance in college, Le-Lueng plans to study a subject that she has learned to appreciate through her dance years: nutritional science.
“Dance will always be in my heart, even though I probably won’t be able to go as far as I’d love to. But the important aspects of nutrition — it’s really important, especially growing up as a dancer,” she said.
“The Nutcracker” is set on Christmas Eve when, after presents are distributed, Drosselmeyer makes his appearance. He is Clara’s godfather and a talented toymaker. Although the toy nutcracker Drosselmeyer gives Clara and her brother, Fritz, breaks, he repairs it. When Clara returns to the parlor that night to check on it, she finds herself in the midst of a battle between an army of gingerbread soldiers and the mice, led by their king.
The nutcracker is transformed into a handsome prince, who takes Clara on a trip to the beautiful Land of Sweets. The final waltz is performed by all of the sweets, after which the Sugar Plum Fairy ushers Clara and the prince down from their throne. He bows to her, kisses her goodbye, and leads them to a reindeer-drawn sleigh.
Michlitsch said their costumer, Lauren Shoemaker, “has outdone herself again with new costumes for the Waltz of the Flowers. The MSU stage crew continues to be amazing to work with.”
