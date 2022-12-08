Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, along I-90. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible near the Iowa border. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&