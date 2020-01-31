Sometimes, when you don’t know how to do something, the best way to learn is to just dive in and start doing it.
Such is the case with the senior-directed play at Mankato West High School, an annual winter tradition.
This year the seniors who dove in — and by all accounts are got it done nicely — are Graceanne Sterling and Seth Thielges, who are leading a few dozen of their fellow Scarlets through an entertaining production called “A Simpler Time.”
The play is an unusual one in that it actually strings together several small seemingly unrelated scenes — each written by a different writer — and weaves them all into a comedic tale. The narrative glue, so to speak, is three time travelers who portal through history, from scene to scene, by means of a time machine, and appear between each small play to discuss their efforts in finding “a simpler time.”
The fact that the students are doing this play highlights one of the best things about the annual student-directed tradition. The students chose the play. Students do the acting and directing. Students comprise the tech crew. Students build set pieces. Students decide, within reason, just about everything about it.
Whereas normal theater productions at West are helmed by faculty member Paul Christenson, on this one he’s intentionally absent (though they do have a pair of faculty advisers, Calista Peterson and Claire Baker, on hand just in case an adult is needed to weigh in on something).
Through this process they learn, adapt, grow and become better at what they’re doing.
When asked whether he’d ever done this before, Thielges, who’d come out of the sound booth and still had his headset on, let out an emphatic and humble “Noooo. This is all very new.”
But as rehearsal carried on, it’d be hard to say these students weren’t putting together an entertaining night of theater, one that even includes a thumb war between George and Martha Washington.
So while Thielges may not be ready yet to declare victory, both he and Sterling agree the experience of directing “A Simpler Time” has been both rewarding.
“It’s also been super, super fun,” Sterling said.
Added Thielges, “It really gives you a different perspective on why Paul does what he does.”
Still, both say it’s a different experience being in charge than it is being a part of the cast.
“The connections you make when you’re in a cast are way different,” Sterling said.
She said that, when she and Thielges started this process, they had a good guy/bad guy vibe happening.
“Toward the beginning, I was the hard ball,” she said.
And Thielges responded, “And I sugar coat everything.”
Since rehearsals began, though, they’ve evened each other out, they say, and they’ve learned that sometimes a firm hand is required to keep things on schedule and to keep everyone focused.
Both said they’re grateful West offers this opportunity. Most schools, if they offer something like this, do it in the form of the Minnesota State High School League-sanctioned One-Act Play competition. Very few just hand the reins of an entire production over to students and them handle every aspect of it.
“It’e really just like ‘Find a play and do it,’” Sterling said. “I think it’s really cool that West lets us do a senior-directed play.”
Sophomore Lillian Schmidt is one of the cast members who comes on stage in a time machine between the scenes.
She said she’s had a blast working on the senior-directed play.
“I couldn’t wait to do this play,” she said this week during a break in rehearsal.
She said it’s been a good experience working with directors who aren’t authority figures per se. But she said most of the cast has approached this production like any other. Students who do this activity, she said, do it because they love theater. They’re not about to come here and not stay focused just because the director isn’t a teacher.
“No, I don’t think any of us see it that way,” she said. Still, she said, it is a bit different working with student directors. Different in a good way.
In the end, Schmidt said the students are working hard to put together a good show for their fellow students and anyone else who chooses to come.
“We definitely just want everyone to enjoy the show,” she said. “That’s what I love about acting.”
