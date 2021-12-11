Last week, I borrowed our son’s car to run an errand not because I particularly wanted to drive it but because it was the easiest one to get out of our overcrowded driveway.
After turning a semi-blind eye to all the empty water bottles, receipts, etc., cluttering the back seat, I noticed something I couldn’t ignore: The gas gauge was on empty and blinking.
Then I noticed the speedometer wasn’t working either. Even for the least mechanically inclined, I knew something was wrong in River City, so I dutifully reported my findings to our mechanic in residence: my husband, who just as dutifully went to check it out.
“Good news, bad news,” he said a bit later. “The good news is that there is gas in the tank so at least your son remembers to gas up every so often even if he never remembers to recycle a water bottle.”
“What’s the bad news?”
“I took his car over to a parts store and had them run a sensor test on it, and two of his sensors aren’t working.”
My husband has been married to me long enough not to judge when I show my blatant lack of knowledge when it comes to any and all things automotive.
“What does a sensor do?” I asked mainly to be polite because in addition to a lack of knowledge about cars I also possess a large lack of interest in them. As long as a car runs and the heater works, I’m good.
“A sensor was invented by some engineering sadist, and it tells a computer what’s wrong in a car’s engine. If you want my opinion, all cars today have too many damn sensors.”
“Are you going to take it someplace?” I asked, although I already knew the answer. Mark’s epitaph is going to read “I Fixed It Myself So There,” an attitude that only deepens whenever we have had to bring a car in for service, usually for a recall of some sort.
On those rare occasions, I’m the one who enjoys the free water and popcorn in the dealer’s waiting room, and after whatever was recalled has been fixed, I bring home the printout the mechanic gave me listing the many things he found wrong during our free all points inspection. Mark likes to read the list out loud while turning purple over the prices charged for items such as “change wiper blades.”
“Promise me if I die first, you’ll sell the car and just take a cab when you need to go anywhere,” Mark always says. “I’ll never rest in peace if I know you’re paying someone a small fortune to change the wiper blades when you can do that yourself.”
I sincerely doubt that, but I know better than to argue. Fortunately, Mark can fix just about anything mechanical, and he saves us a lot of money when he does.
However, during his repair sessions, I have learned to stay in the house and ignore the stream of very colorful language coming from the garage.
Mark fixed our son’s car with only three trips to different car parts stores and a minimum of turning the air blue. Then he went to start his truck and, lo and behold, his “check engine light” popped on. Another trip to an auto parts store confirmed he had sensor lights out as well.
“What is this, a conspiracy of sensor lights out to get me?”
“Maybe sensor lights all go out at the same time,” I suggested. “Like with daylight savings — or full moons.”
Mark kindly ignored my inane comment and went to work. While he was working, I surfed the internet and found the perfect Christmas present for him — his very own sensor tester. Not exactly an exciting gift but one I’m sure will be appreciated and will save many future trips to the auto parts store.
After ordering it, I thought for a second about what I would do if I had to figure out all this car stuff on my own. Probably sell our car and take a cab everywhere, like Mark suggested, although that might get a little spendy.
But like Scarlett O’Hara, I opted to think about that another day. Today I’ll just enjoy the sensation of having all the sensors in all our cars working at the same time, for now at any rate.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
