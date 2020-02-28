Mya Williamson has a YouTube channel with nearly 2,000 subscribers. She posts hair tutorials on Instagram. Her Facebook page, “Love My Natural,” also has a following of 6,353 “Curlfriends.”
She’s been to the State Capital for the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) act hearing. The CROWN act is to "ensure protection against discrimination based on hairstyles by extending statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles," according to thecrownact.com. It has been passed in California, New York and New Jersey. Minnesota introduced the legislation earlier this month.
She was even invited onstage with hip-hop artist Tobe Nwigwe in Orlando. She’s co-authored three books.
Oh, and she’s 4 years old and attends Kennedy Elementary.
Mya has been making headway with efforts to be a representative for, and raise awareness of, natural hair. Her first co-authored book, “Natural Hair ABCs,” released December 2019.
Mya’s mom, Brianna, said the book came out of a time where Mya wasn’t sure about her naturally kinky hair. It was around the time “Frozen 2” came out.
“Mya started to have these concerns about, ‘Oh I want the blonde hair,’” Brianna said.
Walking through Target, the costumes for “Frozen 2” included blond wigs.
“While it would have been OK, it started to trigger these questions about melanin,” Brianna said. “It hurt me to think that she felt she needed to change herself.”
Mya’s parents had always looked for ways to show her examples of people who looked like her, like when they took that family trip to Orlando to see Tobe Nwigwe, her favorite hip-hop artist.
“It was one of the only shows that was all ages and that's why we took her there,” Brianna said. “And in doing that, she had the time of her life. We met some other illustrators through that concert that led to her having another book.”
As a 4-year-old, the best way for her to understand the regimen of natural hair, was to create a book herself.
“What we allowed her to do was go through the alphabet and fill in the gaps,” Brianna said.
For example, “A” is for Afro and Alopecia, a word Mya chose because her uncle has alopecia.
“B” is for bonnet.
“C” is for cornrows.
And at one point, “D” was for dandruff.
“And she was like ‘No, D is for detangle,’” Brianna said. “She wanted a whole reprint because ‘D’ was for detangle.”
This book facilitated a conversation through creativity about how everyone looks different, which allowed Mya to understand that those differences are what makes her, and others, unique. The book also has helped other kids see themselves in print, like Braelyn from St. Cloud.
Braelyn, also a 4-year-old, has alopecia.
“We’ve connected with that parent and now those parents have one of Mya’s books and talks about how important it was for her daughter to see alopecia being normalized,” Brianna said. “It kind of gave us a project and a way to put it together where she could also understand what made her unique and what made her important.”
Having Mya fill in the gaps with things she knows, at least with her natural hair regimen, gives her a voice to also fill in the gap of marginalized communities.
”She can’t fill in gaps for kids who are going through other identity challenges or issues, but she can do her part, and we can do our part and let her get her word out about how she feels about her natural hair.”
With this, Brianna wholly believes in investing in her daughter’s ideas. She believes parents should also invest in their children’s ideas, especially when they’re as young as 4.
“I think what we plan to do is to keep listening to her, because we feel like she's brilliant,” Brianna said.
As parents, Brianna says they wouldn’t have had as many experiences as they have had if it weren’t for Mya. Mya just finished her third book, “I Love My Natural Hair” a week ago and worked with an Orlando publisher.
“We met that publisher because she went to a Tobe concert and Tobe ended up dedicating a song to her,” Brianna said. “That’s how impactful this little person is.”
