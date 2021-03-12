Feeling defeated in the dimly lit JCPenney’s dressing room, little me looked at the mirror as I tried on several clothes.
I stared at the last pair of sequined pants that were too big and the next size down was too small. The large T-shirts wore me and the medium size made me look like a little stuffed sausage. The size I wore last year, fit too snug.
I loathed clothes shopping growing up when the family took the trip to the department store to find clothes for the new school year. A tradition that started and ended the same every year — excited at first that maybe, just maybe I’d find cute clothes, but it ended feeling completely upset that the cute clothes didn’t fit my chubby little body. More accurately, the clothes didn’t fit on me like the girls I saw in the catalog or the mannequin or the thinner girls in my grade.
If it were solely up to me, I’d rather spend all the money on those cool school supplies — Lisa Frank folders and notebooks, smelly erasers, rainbow-themed mechanical pencils, quirky pencil bags — rather than clothes shopping. At least the school supplies made me feel good, and they fit in my backpack.
Of course, that’s not what happened. Instead of those Lisa Frank folders, we’d come home with clothes that didn’t make me feel at my best because I simply didn’t look how I wanted to.
I wanted to look like Lizzie McGuire, or Britney Spears and Barbie, or even the Olsen twins. But I didn’t look like them, and the clothes obviously wouldn’t look the same on me.
Elementary-aged Diana didn’t understand that, and it took a long while to understand that everyone’s bodies are different. Clothes fit differently, too. If only I could go back and let her know that, instead of feeling down with a tear rolling down her cheek in that dimly lit JCPenney dressing room.
The message didn’t become clear until I went off to college, but between then and college, I dreaded shopping. My self-image and confidence plummeted each year, especially when puberty kicked in.
Weight gain and weight loss then weight gain again, growing inches in the chest area limited my choices. I found myself crying again in the dressing room.
Cardigans, T-shirts and jeans became a staple since then. Big, comfy and kept my biggest insecurities covered.
Even though with weight loss in my college years, my confidence remained low. I still felt like the little kid sitting in a dressing room feeling like a stuffed cabbage.
But in college? New place, new me. Instead of feeling bad, I decided to grab the items I wanted to wear — skinny jeans and larger sweatshirts and a pair of combat boots. Instead of trying to look like a teen-icon, I tried to look like myself.
Don’t get me wrong, I still hated shopping. So much that I didn’t even try things on, I just pulled them off the rack to avoid another breakdown in a dressing room.
The pressure, however, eased as I bought each item that felt like me. Not Britney Spears or Lizzie McGuire, but me.
Reserved clothing, but daring and wholly myself. And little by little, a new pair of pants that fit here and a shirt that covered my belly, my bruised confidence came back.
Little by little, I gained confidence in the unflattering mirrors in the dressing rooms. With my own curated badass outfit, I could stare back at my reflection without feeling defeated.
I still get saddened by clothes shopping, but not because of the fit of clothes I try on or its tediousness. But because, for some reason, women’s pants don’t have sufficient pockets and I have yet to find a pair.
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
