Audience members won’t have to travel out of state to see work from playwrights whose plays are debuting in New York City. This year, the Minnesota Shorts Play festival is bringing that New York feel to Mankato.
The full-length play of Indiana writer Kelly McBurnette-Andronicos was just chosen for an off-Broadway run in New York. One of her short plays, “Two Yards of Satan,” was selected for the Minnesota Shorts Play Festival, which will run 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9, at Mankato West High School Theater.
McBurnette-Andronicos had been in theater since she was 2 years old. In her last gig as a 40-ish actor at the Ithaca Shakespeare Company in New York, she was having a harder time memorizing lines and rarely received good parts in male-dominated Shakespeare scripts.
“It was then I realized I was actually an introvert and asked myself, ‘Why am I torturing myself being on stage as an actor?’” she said.
So in 2010, she started writing plays. One of her plays, “To Tread Among Serpents,” made it to New York City in August. Her 10-minute play is one of six 10-minute plays and four 1-minute plays performed Sept. 8 by Merely Players and repeated Sept. 9.
McBurnette-Andronicos said she has a huge sewing background. The notion of Satan and satin being mixed up has been rattling around in her head for years, she said.
“So once I put Ozzy Osbourne in the role of Satan, it wrote itself.”
Most of her plays, she said, deal with death and religion — her full-lengths are “brooding, epic tales with a dark sense of humor.” However, her short plays are just insane, ridiculous farces. “I don’t think you’d ever know the same person wrote the same plays.”
“Two Yards of Satan” will be performed alongside two other short plays from Midwest writers and three short plays by Minnesota writers. A fairly new addition to the festival — a series of 1-minute plays — will focus on the topic of school.
The short play festival has been running for 14 years, but this year, instead of doing a show just once during the two-day event, all shows will be repeated Friday. It’s also a slight venue change from Lincoln Theater (which is undergoing HVAC work) to West High School’s theater.
Zach Bolland, of Merely Players Community Theatre, is directing the short play “We Are Cranston,” a sports comedy examining just how far people will go to win a football game.
“I enjoy doing short plays because they tend to take bigger risks in concepts,” he said. “I also love the opportunity it presents to individuals who want to flex artistic muscles.”
Some examples include “A Thousand Words” by Minnesota playwright Frank Shima, of Roseville, who takes a look at art coming to life. Or “Drowning in Piles of Stuff” by Maple Grove playwright Phil Darg, who asks just how many material “things” are enough?
“The scripts this year have a lot of everything,” Bolland said. “All the laughs and all the feels.”
Greg Abbott, of North Mankato, founded Minnesota Shorts in 2009. Merely Players Community Theatre has run the festival the last 10 years.
