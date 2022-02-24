The Good Counsel Learning Center is ready to kick off a night of Mardi Gras festivities and Cajun food offerings at its Shrimpin’ Mardi Gras Style fundraiser Friday at the Kato Ballroom.
What started off as a small gesture for the center has now become a signature event.
“In order to raise money for scholarships, the Advisory Board to the Good Counsel Learning Center started a fundraiser in 2015 by selling tickets to a special performance to Late Nite Catechism,” said Mary Zellmer, board member and chair of the Shrimpin’ planning committee. “From there, we expanded to Shrimpin’ on the Hill in 2016, held in a big tent in the parking lot of Loyola Catholic School.”
Two previously planned Shrimpin’ events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week’s fundraiser, which features a shrimp boil dinner, music from the New Orleans-style Jack Brass Band, live auctions, gambling, and wine, is expected to attract about 225 event goers.
“We knew that we wanted this to be a fun event open to the community and we wanted to build awareness about the Learning Center and how it serves the community,” Zellmer said.
The center serves students from South America, Italy, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, Djibouti, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iraq, Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and Japan.
“Many of our students are immigrants and refugees who become our community partners as we learn about each other and foster a more diverse cultural experience,” Zellmer said. “As we help them learn English and acquire skills, they become our economic partners as customers, employees and business owners.”
The center’s executive director, Sister Dorothy Zeller of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, said there has been an uptick in children who need tutoring services following distance learning during the pandemic.
“We are working hard to serve the needs right now,” Zeller said. “We have a number of people on the waiting list.”
The center, which got its start in 1967 as a reading center before transitioning to the Learning Center in 1988, tutors 75 students in reading and math, which includes 50 adult students from other cultures and 25 students in grades K-12.
“We have about 25 who are tutors and half are semi-retired sisters who live here on campus,” Zeller said.
There is a greater need for tutors to keep up with the demand.
“We find that the individual help, the individual one-on-one with the teacher, builds a lot of confidence,” she said. “We have the opportunity to meet the individual needs to discern what might be missing in their skill level and teach to that.”
With many of the students receiving reduced fees, fundraising is crucial to the center’s mission.
“Most of our adults, at least the new Americans, those who don’t have the quality jobs, are probably receiving about 60 percent reduced fees, and so we need the support for the scholarships,” Zeller said.
“We are working hard to help in the area to raise the level of literacy and trying to do our part to make a difference in the community.”
