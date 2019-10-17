If anyone needed any evidence about how open and welcoming the singalong gang has been — the gang that a year and a half ago brought you the Jesus Christ Superstar Pageant and Sing Along, and will this week will bring you a similar event featuring music from “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and Meatloaf’s classic rock album “Bat out of Hell” — we give you exhibit A.
John Burhop is the perfect example of why this event is special. He didn’t know a soul when he showed up to that first rehearsal other than Tim Lind and Shelley Pierce from KMSU-FM’s Shuffle Function radio show. But Burhop, a Waseca native who works at Home Depot, knew he wanted to be a part of it.
Burhop says he figured the community that would come together around an event like this would be a good one, and the event would give him a chance to dust off the choir voice he’d honed in high school.
“I had no fear about coming here,” he said. “A lot of my friends have kind of grown up and they have families and they’ve moved away, so I needed some kind of community that’s open and embracing. … It’s really nice to meet a bunch of people that just basically will accept you right off the street.”
Next Saturday, if you’re free and you wouldn’t mind seeing your talented friends and neighbors take a stab at a mashup of two iconic points in the history of American music, be at Patrick’s. If it goes anything like that singalong for “Jesus Christ Superstar,” you’ll want to get their early. They packed the house, and probably will again for this show.
What you’ll see is theatrically rendered performances of songs from both “Rocky Horror” and “Bat out of Hell.” Costumes, tap dancers, full band (including a trumpet!) and a host of brave souls who just wanted to be a part of something that’s a little bit crazy, and and lotta bit fun.
In addition to Burhop’s voice (which is a booming one), there are Joe Tougas, Kat Baumann, Laura Karels, Maureen Gustafson, Jill Hildebrandt, Betty Harsma and many more.
Ronda Redmond is one of those singers, too. She also tap dances on a small wooden box along with three others, who are also on boxes.
“I’m just trying not to fall off!” she joked.
Redmond’s husband recently died. Getting back into the swing of things has been difficult, but having events such as this to be a part of has helped her deal with the loss.
“It’s a great way to get out of your head for the whole night,” she said.
She also said that Ann Fee, the ring leader of this effort and executive director of the Arts Center of St. Peter, has been “unapologetically in charge” this time around, and having her be that way has made for better, more productive rehearsals.
Fee said that, ever since the last singalong wrapped, she’s gotten steady questions from people who wanted her to do it again. When she and her cohorts came up with the idea for the mashup, she was all in. But she said she’d take the lessons she learned last time and used them to make this production go smoother.
A year and a half ago, when she was reaching out to anyone interested and trying to get them to take part in this crazy idea she had for a “Jesus Christ Superstar” pageant and singalong, she’d hoped it would all run smoothly and have a grassroots vibe. All ideas were good ones, the more people voicing opinions the better.
She learned a lot about how that approach works in a setting like this.
“I learned that I need to be more in charge,” she said.
