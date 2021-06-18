During the first few months of 2020, singer-songwriter Kaleb Braun-Schulz was in the early stages of booking his first Midwest tour.
Things were looking up for the Mankato-based musician, who had been picking up shows around the state and being invited back. He’s been returning to Duluth multiple times to perform as well as playing in St. Cloud and Minneapolis, along with regular gigs in the Mankato area.
But by that spring, all of his shows quickly canceled due to the pandemic. At the same time, Braun-Schulz temporarily lost his job as a barista and booker for music at the Coffee Hag, the same venue where he played in front of people for the first time as a middle-schooler nearly a decade ago.
“Playing out was one of my main outlets of being social and getting out so to speak,” he said. “So having to say goodbye to that for an indefinite amount of time was pretty difficult at first.”
Then that April, John Prine, who Rolling Stone magazine called “one America’s greatest songwriters,” died from COVID-19 in April at the age of 73. The news hit Braun-Schulz particularly hard.
“Just over the last couple years was when I’d really gotten into John Prine and his death really hit me. At that point, I found a different motivation to be creative.”
The challenges and losses of 2020 became a form of therapy through writing music in what Braun-Schulz describes as his most prolific year of songwriting.
Being stuck at home during the early months of the pandemic led to a great deal of introspection, a common theme in the lyrics for his new album, “Nightingale,” which will be released today, the same day as his album release party at the Blue Boat in downtown Mankato. Fans can buy the album at tonight’s show and future shows as well as at Tune Town in Mankato.
“Nightingale” is dynamic and eclectic, said Braun-Schulz, with intimate folk songs and pop to psychedelic blues and up-tempo rockers. One of the album’s new singles, “Antique Furniture,” even has a hint of West African influences.
The wide variety of styles partially comes from the large number of musicians performing on the album. After laying down some basic tracks, Braun-Schulz lugged a 16-track mixer and a digital audio workstation along with him to record each of the contributing musicians’ parts individually.
“It’s the first time I recorded a full drum-set; it’s the first time I’ve had a piano and strings of any type on the record. It was a portable setup, so I recorded at everybody’s house.”
Tonight at the Blue Boat, he’ll be joined by nine other musicians who recorded on the album, featuring bass, guitar and drums, but also violin and a variety of brass instruments. The latter was the plan from the beginning, he said.
“My big goal for my second album was I wanted to have some horns on this thing. I really love the Beatles and that mid- to late ‘60s — almost like overindulgence — of the brass section and violins. I just wanted to dabble in that and see if I could make it work as a challenge for myself.”
Recording with a combination of familiar and new musicians also provided much needed social connections — a perk from live performances that he had been missing during the pandemic.
“Obviously, I really value making connections with new musicians as well — just meeting musicians and still being in touch and fostering and kindling friendships, both new and old and maintaining that through the pandemic,” Braun-Schulz said. “If I didn’t have music, I don’t know what I would have done.”
The show at the Blue Boat will be guitarist Cooper Fuller’s first live show with a band since Braun-Schulz’s last album release party for 2019’s “From Moons to Morning Stars.”
The two go way back, first meeting in middle school and writing collaboratively together in their first band, the Eclipsers.
“We met each other after a talent show and then we started jamming together a little bit,” Fuller said. “In eighth grade for me, he became a freshman in ninth grade — we actually started writing songs.”
While Braun-Schulz had a basic idea of what each instrument part would be, he gave the other musicians a great deal of leeway to come up with their own parts. The album itself credits everyone for the arrangements.
“Sometimes we’ll keep the structure the same, but sometimes I’ll say, ‘Maybe we want to remove this and replace this or maybe add or subtract some guitars from this track,’” Fuller said. “Even though it was minimal, I served as an adviser of sorts.”
Braun-Schulz wrote all of the songs on “Nightingale” in 2020, although they each had different trajectories. One of the tracks on the new album, “Werewolf Song,” was first conceived in April that year, but Braun-Schulz didn’t put the finishing touches on it until November. Another song, “Meet me in a Belfry,” was written in just a couple of hours. He said a lot of his writing is done over the course of the day as he’s going about his day.
“Ideas will pop in, and if it’s good enough and something I feel like I can wrangle down and expand upon, then it typically sticks with me,” he said. “I bring it home, write it down, and from there once the initial idea has sprung, it can take any amount of time for things to get finalized.”
While Braun-Schulz has had some sporadic acoustic performances over the past year, the Blue Boat show will be his first full-band performance since 2019.
“With the band, there’s just that camaraderie there,” he said. “If you can get that magic going, and if you can get that group energy together, that happens when you’re with a band and something’s moving and happening in the right way, that’s the best feeling. I really love the full band energy when that gets going.”
With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, Braun-Schulz is already scheduling other shows later in the year. He’s also hoping to rekindle that Midwestern tour that was scrapped.
“To do a tour is probably going to be my next big goal,” he said. “Even if it was just a bunch of Minnesota dates, a couple Wisconsin dates, maybe something in Illinois and Iowa and come home after that. I love long car rides as well, so the idea of just being able to drive any amount of distance and see stuff that I haven’t seen is good for me.”
