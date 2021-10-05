Lisa Murphy vividly remembers when she fell in love with John Denver. She was 5 years old, and was listening to “Leaving on a Jet Plane” on a vinyl album.
“Eventually every wall had pictures or articles about him and the ceiling did too,” she recalls. “My mom would bring people over just to see my room.”
Murphy has made a career out of keeping Denver’s music alive. She’s an official John Denver Tribute Artist who lives just outside of Mankato; she will play a tribute show 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Mully’s On Madison in Mankato.
She calls herself “The Singing Cowgirl” and plays 35 of Denver’s tunes. Her favorite Denver song nowadays is “Calypso,” which Denver wrote for Jacques Cousteau, she said.
As a child, Murphy taught herself to play guitar saying, “If John Denver can play guitar, so can I.” Her parents bought her a student-sized folk guitar, and the strings were so high on the neck “my fingers literally bled when I played it.”
Next came a harmony folk guitar from the Sears catalogue, “which was a little bit of a step up.” She still has that guitar but now plays a Yamaha six string she bought when she was 16. “That goes all over the place with me,” she said.
Murphy is friends with Denver’s family, and met him several times before he died in a plane crash in California on Oct. 12, 1997. She attended his funeral.
“I promised his family I would keep his music alive, so I’m a John Denver tribute artist,” Murphy said by phone prior to the Mully’s concert.
She’s used to filling concert venues, and drew a standing room only crowd at Mully’s when she released her second CD, which was a tribute to Denver. That was on Jan. 25, 2020, right before COVID hit, she recalls. Her fans range in age from little kids and teenagers to middle-aged adults and senior citizens.
“I can play for anybody, and I have played for everybody at one time or another,” she said. “John Denver has amazing lyrics and he did so many great things.”
Asked if she ever had a period in her life when she was off Denver, she said, “absolutely not.” She describes Denver as her idol, and said he influenced her to become “the singing cowgirl” and to carry on his music.
“His songs are very meaningful,” she said.
In addition to concerts, she also holds private parties and counts those as her favorite type of gigs because, “They’re very personal.”
Now age 58, she’s got 53 years in of loving Denver. She knows of only one other female John Denver Tribute Artist, and said she never let being a woman “stand in the way of anything. Not only men can do John Denver you know.”
To learn more about Murphy, check out her website singingcowgirl.com or follow her on Facebook.
