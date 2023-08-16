Always an entertaining writer, Curtis Sittenfeld is not afraid of walking a literary high wire. In previous novels, she has brought fictionalized versions of Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton to the page, and she has delivered a modern retelling of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.”
“American Wife,” “Rodham” and “Eligible” (the Bush, Clinton and Austen books, respectively) were built, at least in part, on a foundation of the author’s ambition and nerve. Lots of writers would wince at the notion of taking on subjects already known to readers — subjects about which many readers already have strong feelings or, perhaps, already consider themselves learned authorities (no offense, Austen fans).
By comparison, Sittenfeld’s latest novel might seem mild or safe. Even its title, “Romantic Comedy,” brings to mind breezy entertainments where the audience knows the formula and arrives hoping only to see it put to good use. But this book places the author under every bit as much strain and scrutiny as her earlier ones.
The story is told in the voice of Sally Milz, a writer for a weekly sketch comedy show called “The Night Owls,” which serves as a stand-in for “Saturday Night Live.” The obvious risk of writing in the first-person voice of a comedy writer is that the narrator absolutely must be funny. Even in her moments of reflection, readers will expect wit and comedic edge. She must be clever and must make readers laugh or smile or smirk — nearly all the time.
This is a tough task. And it doesn’t stop there. Each of the fictional writer’s coworkers needs to be funny — or mostly so — and the concepts they describe at the weekly pitch meeting need to be funny. If any of the characters feel flat or their jokes sound pat, the author and her novel could be in trouble. Sittenfeld clearly knew this. Yet she pressed on.
That’s why “Romantic Comedy” might be the gutsiest of Sittenfeld’s books. She stared down a concept that would give most authors a case of flop sweats, and she proved herself up to the task. This novel, released by Random House in April, is consistently funny and rarely misses the mark joke-wise. It’s also an unexpectedly sweet love story.
Here’s how the romance sets up: Sally is a successful TV writer who married and divorced relatively early in her adult years. Now life is mostly herself and her work. She routinely encounters people who are attractive in screen-star ways, and she has a pretty good handle on her own strengths and weaknesses when it comes to surface attributes. She definitely doesn’t expect to attract the attention of one of her show’s guest hosts.
But along comes Noah Brewster, who has been a musical guest on “The Night Owls” before and is returning as both the week’s host and musical act. The two meet for the first time in a pitch meeting, held Monday afternoon in the office of the show’s executive director. Initially, Sally is not impressed.
“He was a cheesily handsome, extremely successful singer-songwriter who specialized in cloying pop music and was known for dating models in their early twenties,” Sally explains. She later adds, “He was thirty-six, the same age I was, and had been famous ever since releasing the hit ‘Making Love in July’ more than fifteen years before, when I was in college.”
Sittenfeld, a Cincinnati native who now calls Minneapolis home, forces Sally and Noah, who seem to have little in common other than their age, to interact more than a writer and host might under typical circumstances.
Noah doesn’t merely want to appear in sketches. He has an idea of his own. And he seeks out Sally, who is dozing at her desk when Noah shows up around 1 a.m. Wednesday and hands her a seven-page script he has worked up.
His sketch features a musician, a choreographer and several people from the musician’s record company and agency. The choreographer is full of cringy ideas about “rainbow arms” and so on, and others are ready to offer their own curious suggestions.
“On page four, when the choreographer asked the musician if he’d ever considered incorporating some kind of panther into his show, I laughed out loud,” Sally explains. “After I’d finished, Noah Brewster and I made eye contact, and I said, ‘Is this based on personal experience?’”
From there, the formula is in motion, and Sittenfeld puts it to use in effective and amusing ways. Things go wrong when Sally makes a lazy joke at Noah’s expense during a post-show party, but time and pandemic circumstances bring them together again. Connecting isn’t easy for the couple, but it is interesting — and it’s genuinely funny.
