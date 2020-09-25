Standing in the kitchen of our then-small apartment, and even smaller kitchen, I gazed at the Casey’s pizza I bought for dinner.
Couple delectable, cheesy and wonderfully greasy, slices in, I figured I probably shouldn’t have another one. I swear, though, each time I looked away it just called out to me to have another slice.
On one hand, I thought, I hadn’t eaten all day. On the other greasy hand, I’ve put on a couple pounds.
Tough, tough decision.
“I’m a chubby bunny,” I yelled out to my husband. “I’m a chunky monkey, and I definitely shouldn’t have another one. Or should I?”
Screw it. I grabbed another piece. I deserved it.
Until I felt the little pouch on my stomach that was gasping for air in my jeans that still kind of fit. I felt the rolls and I immediately regretted the decision.
“I am a chubby bunny,” I told my husband again. I felt defeated, much like when I was growing up every time I couldn’t wear the trendiest thing because I was a little overweight. He glanced away from his phone and peered over his glasses, as if he were an already weathered man, and he sighed.
“You can’t just eat a piece of pizza and then say you’re a chubby bunny.”
I mean, he’s right. I couldn’t just say that and not do anything about it so the following week I went back on a low carb diet that I had been doing off and on over the last half decade.
I’d lose weight. Get off the diet. I was afraid of carbs. Then totally became seduced by carbs. Gain the weight back. It’s genuinely a vicious cycle and I know that.
Regardless, I went hard on the diet for three months and lost 10 or so pounds and I was disciplined. Being offered candy or donuts and even pizza, I’d firmly say “No, thank you.”
I felt decent. I was a little thinner and already aiming to lose the last few pounds but it wasn’t enough. No matter how many times I have lost weight, it’s never enough.
“If only I could just lose another five pounds, then I’d be happy,” I’d think to myself. Then the five pounds came off, but I still felt and saw myself as a chubby bunny. Every day, sometimes even more than once a day, I’d step onto the scale. I could see the numbers lowering, but it wasn’t how I felt I looked. In the mirror, I still looked like a bloated mess. So logically, if I still felt like a chubby bunny, might as well eat like one, right?
Like I said, a vicious cycle. And it continued this year. I lost 10 pounds, gained 10 pounds in the span of six months.
The problem hadn’t been the diet. The problem lies within myself and my self image, and it always has been. Growing up, I’d always been a little chunky despite being incredibly active. Puberty hit and boom, lost a lot of weight (even wearing size 2 pants.) Even then I didn’t see myself as thinner.
Then in high school, I gained a lot of weight. I didn’t see the difference then either, I looked like how I felt but now the whole world saw me that way, too. Then freshman year of college hit and boom another massive weight loss. Still felt overweight. Adulthood hit after 20 years old and gained a lot of weight, more than I had ever in my life. And ever since then, I’d been striving to look like what I did my freshman and sophomore year in college.
No matter how many times I’ve lost weight though, I’d always been a sad chubby bunny. Up until recently, it’s been years and years of negative self image. Years of putting myself down.
Now? I know I’ve got a little tummy, but at least I’m a little happier and it helps when you have someone scorning you about negative self talk in the house.
And this time, I’m striving to become a happy (and healthier) bunny as the scale collects dust bunnies.
Plus, have you ever seen a real chubby rabbit? Those things are cute.
