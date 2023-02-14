Why do some of your evergreens look more purplish brown than green against the snow? This change in color is referred to as winter bronzing. Some evergreens such as cedars are more prone to changing color than others.
Looking at the small cedar tree in the picture, you might think it’s dead. It looked that way last year, too, along with its 23 sister trees. The Mugo Pines are as green as ever, and the spruces are a bit dull as well.
The bronzing is brought on by mild desiccation (drying) of the leaves whether they are needles or scales. The desiccation dulls the green colors, and the underlying colors are more prevalent. Similar to what occurs with deciduous trees in the fall — the green fades due to reduction in chlorophyll production and the yellows, oranges and reds appear.
Changes in temps can also be factors in causing winter bronzing. Trees in sunnier locations may be more affected, but when spring hits the green colors should reappear. If your evergreen tree or shrub is truly dead, it will be obvious as the leaves will be all brown and crunchy. If your plant just has certain branches that have died, they can be pruned out anytime of year.
The leaves of evergreens are one of three types. They can be needle-like, which would describe spruce and pines. They could also be scale-like, which would describe Junipers. The final type is awl-like, and an example of awl-like foliage would be Junipers with pointed sharp foliage.
Can’t wait?
For the person who just can’t wait to garden outside, there are many types of systems for sale to speed up planting outside. But are they worth it?
Before you purchase systems to speed up your season outdoors, give some thought to the cost, time involved, and end result.
There are many ways of creating cloches and plastic-covered tunnel systems for the garden, either from scratch materials or kits. If your area is prone to strong winds like mine is, it could be a losing battle. For windy areas, cold frames made of sturdier materials like wood sides and glass window tops may be a better choice.
Another big consideration is your work/away from home schedule. Frames and tunnels often need to be monitored and vented during the day. The one year I had cold frames, I needed to leave for work when temps were still below freezing. Even so, I had to prop up the window a bit or the plants would be fried by the midday sun. Commercial growers have automatic louver systems that open and close vents or windows for temp control.
Over the years I have used a variety of frost cloth, high tunnels, low tunnels, cloches etc. What did it get me? Little reward and lots of stress. I have witnessed those poor transplants suffering and struggling outside for those cold weeks in April and early May through chilly spring storms.
Regardless of how warm we can make the air in that little plastic tent, it doesn’t do much to warm up the soil beneath even using black fabric. And when the sun goes down, temperatures plummet.
I am not against an early start, but my experience has taught me that it seldom works out. Weather decides how it works for us. Starting plants outside six weeks ahead of time doesn’t equal a six-week early harvest. Plants not growing in ideal conditions will not grow at the normal rate of speed. In fact, poor growing conditions can cause them to be stunted, not grow at all, or be killed by frost or freezing temps. The normal frost-free nights for southern Minnesota start around mid-May.
If you have a microclimate in your yard, use that to your early planting advantage. This would be a S/SW area that is sheltered from prevailing winds and may be warmer than the surrounding area. If you live in town somewhere — versus me, in a windy spot — you may have more success.
Regardless, I am no longer one of these people that can’t wait. I can. I have had my fill of running out to the garden on cold, windy, rainy days to re-secure the tiny shelters around my plants that would rather not be there, either. OK, still not convinced? Give it a few years.
The Mankato Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m.-noon on the first and third Saturday of each month through March at Bomgaars Supply on Adams Street near Hilltop Hy-Vee.
