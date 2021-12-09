Kimberly Braun may have grown up in Mankato, but today her home is wherever the work is, whether that be as director of the Denali Film Festival in Washington, D.C., doing production work for Disney+ or, as is the case now, at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter where she earned her theater honors degree.
Last month she directed Moliere’s “The Misanthrope” and in May will direct “Gloria” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. This month, she advised performers participating in “solstånd,” which runs in repertory with “En Masse: Choreographers’ Dance Gallery” this weekend in the Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre.
“solstånd,” an approach to physical performance that incorporates a slow movement practice with an improvisational sensibility, was originated by Japanese director Shogo Ohta, said Braun, who is covering a sabbatical leave among other things at Gustavus.
While earning her Master of Fine Arts in acting at the University of South Carolina, Braun studied with Robyn Hunt and Steve Pearson of P3/East, who studied with Tadashi Suzuki and introduced her to the work of Ohta and this art form.
“The students trained in a variety of movement techniques this semester to prepare for their work in slow tempo,” Braun said. “Since this is a devised piece, they also wrote in response to prompts, such as Katherine May’s ‘Wintering’ and the writings of Tadashi Suzuki.”
If audiences come early, they will see students warming up to some of these movement stories.
Gustavus promotes “solstånd” this way: “The winter solstice is a much-needed celebration of light in the darkness. … ‘solstånd,’ devised entirely by the performers, will explore a love of winter and outdoors, snowfall, the comfort of wool layers, warm food and fire, and celebrate brief moments of light.”
In addition to having them write those responses, and because it’s based on the Scandinavian heritage of the college, Braun took performers to the Hillstrom Museum of Art and discussed the exhibit “Art for All: The Swedish Experience in Mid-America” afterward over ice cream.
“Honestly, it is something very new to me,” said Sydney Dimapelis, a second-year student in theater at Gustavus. “I haven’t done anything close to slow tempo.” She is going to add Japanese studies as a double major, she added.
“I enjoy just the overall intimacy and ‘in-the-momentness’ of the play, just letting all my emotions out within that tone,” Dimapelis said. She has enjoyed the warmups and “fun things that help the body,” which will be a part of the pre-show warmups.
Live music onstage will be provided by faculty member Mark Braun — yes, that’s Kimberly’s father — and students Will Sorg and Alex Bretoi.
The laboratory theater, which allows the seating to be arranged for the production being staged, connects the fine arts and science buildings and curriculums. Opened in the fall of 2019, it was a part of the $70 million Nobel Hall renovation that pairs Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics with Arts.
It is the latest location for Braun to take advantage of every opportunity she can, including some that came about because of the COVID-19 limitations.
“I have been doing a lot more film work, directing and teaching at colleges since I am a member of the actors union and there were such limited opportunities to perform,” she said. “I’m thrilled to be performing this January at Manhattan Theatre Club.” She will be performing in a series of readings.
“I think having a robust creative research agenda (performing and directing professionally) is important, as well as taking all of the opportunities I’ve had to expand my understanding of the world and the arts, and to be in dialogue with the next generation of artists.”
That certainly includes productions such as “solstånd,” which is completely new and engaging to performers such as Dimapelis.
“It’s been very different in the way you get prepared,” Dimapelis said. She said there is more physical workouts and more focusing on what you’re doing, relaxing your body to the point of being fully in the moment. It takes a lot for her body to get used to it, she said.
