Organizing any major event is a massive undertaking, and the city of North Mankato’s Blues on Belgrade event is no exception.
But for event organizer Jolinda Grabianowski, the many hours spent on logistics is well worth it in the end.
“I love the day,” she says of Blues on Belgrade, which is Saturday. “It’s exhausting and fun and honestly, my best time of the day is at about 9 o’clock when the sun is down over the hillside and we’re down in the valley and I look across and I see all the people having so much fun and dancing and just having a great time with friends. It gives me goosebumps.”
This is the 12th year for Blues on Belgrade. And while Fun Days remains the city’s biggest event — perhaps even the region’s biggest event — Blues on Belgrade is a close second. It has grown to become one of the top blues music events in southern Minnesota.
“We’re hoping to definitely bring some people in from out of town for sure,” said Jake Downs, who lines up the music acts for the event. “I know in the past, we’ve gotten people that come down from the Twin Cities and make a weekend out of it.”
Speaking of music, this year’s event features local favorites such as City Mouse as well as national touring acts such as Kent Burnside and Toronzo Cannon. Downs said the lineups have gotten stronger each year, and this year is no exception.
Beyond the music, Blues on Belgrade is an example of a community coming together to put on a free event. Downs, who has been involved with the event for several years, said watching all the businesses come together to pull it off is special.
“It’s more of like a thank-you from all of the businesses down here,” Downs said. “It’s a lot of work from everybody. All the bars down here put in tons of hours of work to get this event going. And then the day of, it’s a good 12-15 hour day for all of them. So I think it’s special in that it’s a community-based event put on by the community for the community.”
Grabianowski said they expect about 1,500 people to attend Blues on Belgrade. This year’s festival, she said, was a little less frantic in terms of planning. Last year, they’d only just lifted COVID-19 restrictions, giving organizers about a month to throw everything together.
“It was kind of stressful trying as everything else was in 2021,” she said. “It’s really hard to navigate around what we can do and what we can’t do. So this year, a lot more time went into preparation for it.”
