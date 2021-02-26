Let’s face it: There are too many choices in today’s world and not necessarily enough options, a fact that is especially apparent when it comes to snack food.
Just look at potato chips. Chips used to come in two varieties, regular and ripple. As a bona fide potato chip addict, I will tell you right now the only potato chip truly necessary is the Old Dutch Rip-L version. So why does a company like Lay’s keep churning out 10 million other flavors including highly questionable ones like Philly Steak or Braised Pork?
Oh, I’m all right with occasionally straying from the tried and true with a bag of barbecue-flavored chips or possibly cheddar cheese, but some of the flavors I’ve seen on the grocery store shelves have made me not only roll my eyes, but also wonder what kind of recreational drugs are being used in the research and development department at the major potato chip companies.
Because I have no self-control, we don’t keep chips in the house. So imagine my surprise when I found a can of Pringle’s in the cupboard a few weeks ago. Pringle’s Baconator-flavored chips, to be exact. No, they weren’t Old Dutch, but it had been a long time since I’d had any potato chips and I weakened.
As anyone who has ever eaten Pringles knows, you don’t eat a Pringle one at at time. Nope, you dig an inch or so out and eat them like a wedge of cheesecake. (By the way, I just looked Pringles up and learned they first hit the market in 1968 and were called “stackable potato-based chips.” What else could a potato chip be based on other than potatoes?)
Anyway, one bite into the potato-based Baconator-flavored Pringle and I felt a sudden kinship with Snoopy who always used to say “BLECH” whenever Charlie Brown messed up his dinner. Baconator-flavored Pringles rated the biggest BLECH of my entire life and my only really bad experience with potato chips.
Oreos are another example of too many choices. I’d like to know when Oreos became the only cookie being baked in America. True, they come in a lot of different flavors, but they’re all Oreos.
What happened to the other cookie brands, like those ones shaped like a windmill? Or ginger snaps? Or those yummy ones that looked like maple leaves? Oreos are fine, especially the fudge-covered ones, but where are the Nutter Butters and Famous Amos’?
Speaking of junk food, isn’t it interesting how things that tasted wonderful when you were 5 aren’t nearly as appealing 50 years later?
Take s’mores. Please. Those gooey delights were all the rage at Girl Scout camp, but now the mere thought of one makes my pancreas scream for mercy. The same thing goes for grape soda, candy cigarettes and those horrible orange Circus Peanuts.
Looking back at all the garbage my friends and I ate, it’s amazing any of us have a single tooth left in our collective heads. But, thanks to fluoride and dentists, we do. We also have a ton of fillings, but at least those fillings are in our real teeth.
Conversely, food that was deemed disgusting in those days has become delicious. Like those spearmint leaves that were always at old people’s houses, displayed in cut-glass bowls on top of the color television console. Spearmint leaves were the lowest form of candy, eaten only when desperate for anything containing sugar and there wasn’t anything chocolate in the vicinity. When did those things suddenly start tasting good? Oh, right. When I got old.
I have heard that as one ages, taste buds start to die off along with everything else, including your metabolism, motivation and money-making ability, thus making things with sharper flavors taste better. I believe that since I used to be completely disgusted when my mother put jalapeno peppers on her cheese sandwich. Now I can’t get enough jalapenos.
Even though the snack food world seems to be ruled by Lay’s and Oreos, there are still a few other things to satisfy that sweet tooth or salt tooth we all possess if you look hard enough. Just do yourself a favor and make sure when you choose, there is no BLECH factor involved by avoiding anything Baconator flavored.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
