The voicemail started out harmless enough.
“I’m wondering where you’re going next,” she said.
And then it went downhill from there.
“I’m wondering why The Free Press ever, ever hired you. We get the paper to get news, not something and it sounds like a junior high kid wrote.” (This is verbatim. But we’ll forgive her questionable grammar in light of her brutal honesty, and in the opinions of some, blistering accuracy.)
My friends, this is the last you’ll hear from me. After 25 years, my tenure at The Free Press has come to an end.
During the last few weeks I’ve dropped hints in my columns that I’m leaving, and the number of people who have written to me and left voicemails has been humbling. Even the guy at P.J. Liquors who usually rings up my IPA said he was sad I was leaving. (Thanks, dude.)
People have been extremely kind. Perhaps kinder than I deserve.
And then there was this one voicemail. The one from above. What she lacks in tact, she more than makes up for in inspiration, so I thought I’d use my final column here to address her salient points, though not necessarily in her order.
“I’m wondering why The Free Press ever, ever hired you”
Well, that one’s easy. I got lucky.
In 1995, after having just wrapped up a summer internship at the Sioux City Journal, there was an opening at The Free Press. The cops and courts reporter had taken a leave of absence and they needed someone to fill what was thought to be a temporary void. I was available, and they gave me a shot. Then, when that reporter declined to return, I applied for her job, and my temporary status became permanent.
I thought I was a hot shot. Thought I'd put in two years here and move on to a bigger newspaper. It took a few months of professional editing to make me realize how little I really knew about this work. My work habits were sloppy. My writing was wordy. But I learned a lot from a roomful of veteran journalists and eventually improved. I also learned this community was special, and the desire to leave waned.
I loved covering the public safety beat. Breaking news is rarely good news. But whether it’s a raging house fire or a city flooding, a certain adrenaline rush always accompanied covering breaking news stories. Working that beat taught me a lot, and not all of it was about journalism. Walking up to Cathy Anderson to ask her for a comment after she’d just watched rescue workers recover her son’s body from the Minnesota River was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done on this job. It was also one of the biggest blessings. She had every right to tell me to go to hell. But she chose kindness. That moment forever changed the way I did this job.
The crime beat also introduced me to Connie Larson, the mother of Cally Jo Larson who, after coming home from school and interrupting a burglary in progress, was raped and murdered. Interviewing Connie was one of the most powerful moments of my career. In every crime story that followed, I kept in mind the pain and rage I saw in her eyes that day.
I loved covering the courts even more. Murder cases, while awful and sometimes macabre, were fertile grounds for some of the my best work. That beat allowed me to cover the murder trials of Peter Shoen (which ended with my visit to Oak Park Heights prison to interview him) and Thomas Rhodes (which allowed me to spend two weeks in Willmar, where he was found guilty of killing his wife).
I’ve covered a lot of different beats here. The health/nonprofits beat, while not the most interesting for day-to-day coverage, gave me the best stories of my career.
When Angie Heidelberger walked into The Free Press one day to put a notice in the paper about a support group for parents who had lost children to congenital heart defects, my instinct to ask “Why?” turned into the single best piece of journalism I’ve done: a three-part series that documented her baby’s extraordinary 13 days of life. It introduced me to Jim Roe, whose extraordinary efforts to guide his dying wife through her final stages of dementia was an unforgettable lesson in love.
But in answer to your question, crabby lady who hates my writing, they hired me, I think, because I had potential, I was curious, and, at the time, I was a hard worker.
“I’m wondering where you’re going next”
That one’s also easy. I got lucky.
Over the last six months I’ve done some freelancing for a magazine called Enterprise Minnesota, a state-run consulting organization for Minnesota’s manufacturing industry. Manufacturers that need help becoming more efficient, more lean or more profitable can hire Enterprise Minnesota consultants to help them get there.
What do I know about manufacturing? Not nearly enough. But I do know a thing or two about putting out a magazine, and Enterprise Minnesota has a magazine to publicize its services and highlight some of the great manufacturers in the state. After doing some freelancing for EM during the past year, I developed a relationship with its editor. When it came time for him to retire and for someone else to step in, well, much like my Free Press job 25 years ago, I was in the right place at the right time. And I’ll get to work from home, so I’m not even leaving Mankato.
Crabby lady, if you want to thank them for removing my face and writing that has so clearly polluted the pages of your Free Press, check them out at enterpriseminnesota.org.
“We get the paper to get news, not something and it sounds like a junior high kid wrote”
On this point, crabby lady, I’m afraid I don’t have much good news for you.
The truth is, I do write like a junior high kid. Well, maybe a high school kid. Why? Because it’s who I am. That’s why people read my stuff. It’s easy. It’s fun. It’s relatable. Irritating to some? Obviously. But most people don’t hate it.
Nobody comes to my column for wisdom. Nobody comes here to be enlightened. I’m not the kind of writer who can blow your mind with wordsmithing or send you to the dictionary to deal with my voluminous vocabulary. I’m no Hemingway. No F. Scott Fitzgerald. No Brian Ojanpa.
As much as I wish I was up to those standards, it’s just not me. I’m kind of a journalistic miscreant. My columns are often too long (just ask my boss). I’ve never cared much for Associated Press style, the set of rules that governs how things such as state name abbreviations or dimensions are handled in the newspaper. I actually haven’t owned a stylebook for more than 10 years. Sometimes my logic isn’t exactly solid. And I often get caught up in the drama of a story. (I once wrote a story about a court hearing in which I put the most important information at the very end, violating about a dozen rules of journalism. Why? Because in my mind it was the best way to tell that story. Everyone in my newsroom disagreed. They were probably right. But I digress.)
Everything I write in this column comes right from the heart. When my mom was in the throes of dementia, the only thing I could think to do was come here and tell you guys about it. When our Labrador was making a mess of our house, I couldn’t wait to tell you guys about it. When that same dog died after more than two years in hospice care with us, it really helped me to be able to talk to you. When mass shootings killed our fellow Americans, I vented to you. When I needed to declare that no one, in actuality, likes Diet Coke, or to confess the dark truth that I get mistaken for a woman way, way too often for it to be mere coincidence … I came to you guys.
And in just about every case, you’ve responded. Positively, for the most part. And that’s what I’ll miss the most about this job: the ongoing conversation with Free Press readers. The overwhelming majority have been so kind and warm. I hate to abuse a cliche, but you guys feel like family. I will miss not hearing from you. I’ll miss not being able to tell you when my kids graduate from college or law school, or when a new dog comes into my life. When I suddenly remember something that happened 30 years ago that I think was amazing or enlightening, I’ll miss not being able to tell you guys. For me, when I think of those things, you’ve been the friend I can’t wait to tell.
Sorry this has dragged on so long. Wouldn’t be a Robb Murray column if it didn’t, right?
Anyway, don’t be a stranger. If you see me around, say “Hey!”
Goodbye. And thank you ...
Robb Murray will still be checking emails at rmurray@mankatofreepress.com for a few weeks.
