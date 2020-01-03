This time of year is super ripe for “prediction” articles in the media.
So I pondered my status in Mankato and my place in your lives and realized that many of you look up to me, consider me a hero of sorts, rely on my words to help you get through the week, wait with bated breath for your copy of the paper to arrive Sunday morning so you can quickly absorb the wisdom I’ve chosen to bestow. With that in mind, I’ve decided to grace your minds with a few sure-fire predictions of my own.
Some of these are local, some are global. Some are sincere. And some are complete BS. Please just take them all, as well as the preceding fictional paragraph, in the spirit of humor.
And now, on to the predictions ...
■ Trump 2020 — I predict Trump will win. I don’t say this gleefully. People who read my column or know me personally know I’d giggle with glee if Trump and his cabinet of ill-equipped buffoons resigned TODAY so we can get back to a presidency that doesn’t look like a man stepping through a field of rakes. On the world stage. While insulting children, war heroes and disabled people. And paying off porn stars. And asking to buy Greenland. And grieving the loss of confederate war monuments. And suggesting deceased and beloved Michigan lawmaker may be looking up at him from hell. And calling Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas.” And suggesting kneeling NFL players be fired. And repeatedly calling hard-working journalists and news organizations “the enemy of the people.” I could go one for days. It’s a disgrace. But rest assured, folks, he will win.
In December, research conducted by Canadian research firm RBC found that 76% of equity investors (i.e. folks who spend their considerable fortunes shrewdly) believed Trump will be reelected. That number is up 10 points from September. Also, filmmaker Roger Moore, maker of “Roger and Me” and “Bowling for Columbine,” predicts Trump will win reelection because his support hasn’t waned at all. Moore correctly predicted Trump’s 2016 victory, too. So there’s that.
■ Another doggo for Gov. Walz — Tim Walz, I predict, will come to his senses and realize he needs two dogs instead of one. He’ll also realize one of them should be a beagle. Everyone knows the beagle is the only breed that matters, and our state’s top politician needs to have the top dog.
His current pet is cute and will suffice as a trusty sidekick, but Walz needs to, and will, do the right thing here and get Scout a buddy. There can be no better buddy than a beagle, no better partner to howl with, no friendlier muzzle to greet him at the door when he returns to his Summit Avenue mansion after a hard day of running the state.
■ Continued indifference to climate change — No one cared before, no one cares now, and, I predict, no one will care in 2020. Or ever. Until it’s too late. In what is perhaps the most damning indictment on mankind’s collective intelligence, we’re letting the planet sink deeper and irretrievably into a situation we’re 100% going to regret. The science is there. But so are the people who willfully refuse to acknowledge said science for financial reasons, or because doing so would mean changes to their convenience and comfort.
In either case, the fact that we’re still giving credence to climate deniers — through media attention and continually elected them to public office — is all the evidence you need that the human race, collectively, ain’t as smart as we thought it was. We have brilliant individuals, for sure.
We’re planning trips to Mars, splitting atoms and mapping the human genome … but we can’t seem to, as a species, accept the myriad signs of a changing climate.
Naw, dude. We dumb. And in a shorter time than you’d like to admit, we’re going to be lamenting that ignorance as people die, animals become extinct and EVERYTHING becomes more expensive.
■ Summer Olympics — Prediction: Simone Biles switches to swimming, sweeps all events, male and female. This one’s solid, you guys. You can take it to the bank. Have you seen this woman? With all due respect to every other athlete in the history of time, no one comes even remotely close to Biles’ talent, strength and grace. It’s actually kind of mind blowing.
The summer games kick off July 24 in Tokyo. You know what that means: We’re all going to spend our summers craving sushi and getting acquainted with anime and manga. And we’re all going to have to get used to calling Biles the GOAT. Period. (Boomers, “GOAT” means Greatest Of All Time.
■ A big-a** buffet — Guido van Helten, I predict, will fill the other side of those silos with an image of a lunch buffet, complete with smiling, well-fed Mankatoans scooping heaping spoonfuls of steaming food onto china plates. Ask anyone in the Mankato restaurant business community and they’ll tell you: When business is bad, introduce an all-you-can-eat buffet to your weekend menu. That’ll attract a crowd for sure.
The Mankato palate is … how can I put this politely … ruggedly humble. Around here, we don’t care much for putting on airs and getting all fancy. Instead, we’re more like, “Save your avocado toast, pal. Instead, give me a hot vat of breakfast sausages that have been sitting there for hours next to vats of other foods that have been sitting there for hours, because that’s good enough for me. And we’re not paying more than Walmart prices, either, bub. Wait, what? You want how much for a cup of coffee? Yeah, right. I’ll be fine with my 45-cent cup from the gas station. SMH.”
Van Helten, being the kind of artist who has a finger on the pulse of the regional ethos, will realize this, too. It’s for sure going to be a buffet of some kind, you guys. That’s my prediction.
■ International House of Puckcakes — I predict the IHOP restaurant chain will team up with local youth hockey boosters to build a multi-purpose IHOPuckcakes. Have you seen the news recently about local hockey boosters wanting a shiny new ice hockey palace? It’s been in the news. Read up on it. And you’re no doubt aware of the Mankato area’s burning desire for an IHOP restaurant. Not since the days of the great Olive Garden protests of the late 90s has a community coveted a restaurant more. We want our chocolate chip pancakes with whipped cream and we want them now!
Think about this business model, though. The hockey people claim a new, easy-to-access facility would draw out-of-towners light moths to a flame.
From weekend tournaments to weeknight practices, there’ll be dozens of folks coming through, and they’re all going to be hungry.
And what’s better than pancakes when you’re hungov, er, I mean hungry?
Pancakes shaped like pucks. Waitstaff dressed like hockey players. Managers dressed like refs.
Instead of forks, you’d get little hockey-stick-shaped cutlery.
Helmets optional. When your order is up, you’re notified by a giant scoreboard. Booths separated by Plexiglass.
Unruly kids get thrown into the penalty box, which also comes with a $2 surcharge on your bill — hey, no one needs to hear your screaming 4-year-old, and you know I’m right. Two minutes for unrestaurant-like behavior.
The possibilities are endless. It’s a match made in heaven and makes perfect business sense.
I predict this will happen.
