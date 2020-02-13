After you live with a beagle for more than a decade, you become connected with him in deep and meaningful ways. You never go to bed angry. You share your deepest, darkest secrets. You finish each other’s sentences. It's a special, special relationship.
A certain level of trust develops. And when that trust is broken, you feel betrayed.
I should warn you now. The subject matter at this point is going to get a little … brown. Consider yourself warned.
Back to the point here. Trust was broken. Nay, shattered.
Allow me to tell you a tale of a once-trusted beagle who, after courageously burying the demons of his youth, returned to the comfort of those demons in recent months.
There was a time during Henry T. Beagle’s formative years when he developed a taste for, well … OK, there’s just no other way to say this: he started eating poop. A lot. It may have been something he picked up as a puppy. We don’t know much about that time in his life. We just know it started early. And it happened often.
We worked with him. Gave him all the support he needed. We offered to pay for a 12-step program but Henry is a proud beagle. He wanted to win this battle on his own. And we’re happy to say that Henry, after a long and painful struggle with feces addiction, emerged victorious.
For years he'd frolic around the yard, never glancing twice at the beefy treasures all around him, the kind that once would have looked to him like a gourmet meal. “He’s got this thing licked,” I’d say to myself as he lifted his leg on a fence post. And a warm feeling would grow in my heart thinking about how far he’d come and how completely he’d put the demons of his past behind him.
But then, not long ago, in a warm spell that melted away much of the snow in many of our community's back yards, Henry stood at the back door letting me know he wanted to go out and do his business. A request delivered this earnestly and at this particular door was rare, but remember: I trusted this beagle. Trusted him with my life. If a killer busted into the house today and came after me, I’d want no other beagle fighting by my side.
Hooking the tie out leash to his collar, I let him out to take care of business. Turning my attention away for a second, I wasn’t monitoring his every move — which I haven’t done for years. But when my attention returned to him a moment later, and I think you know where this is going, I saw it. The crime. The dirty deed.
I looked in his direction at the perfect moment to see him pulling a four-inch chocolate hot dog from the brush under the deck. Almost like he’d been hiding it there. Almost like he’s got stashes of the stuff. Which made me realize why he so badly wanted to go out the back door to conduct business instead of at his typical front door.
I pulled him back inside and very calmly informed him how disappointing this setback was. I also told him we’d give him all the support he needs to beat this thing again.
“Robb, it’s not what you think, man,” he said. “I just needed a little bump to get me through the day.”
“But why this?” I implored. “Why now? You’ve had this thing licked, Beags, licked for years! Or am I wrong about that? Have you been eating poop all this time right under our noses?”
“No! No! Of course not!” he said. “Like I said, man, I just need a little bump sometimes.”
But then his head dropped and he tucked his tail slightly between his legs. I could see he was embarrassed and ashamed.
“It’s just that, every day he comes,” he said. “Every day he comes and I have to be there to stop him when he does. That’s my job, to be there as a line of defense when the blue demon who brings the envelopes tries to get in. He’ll kill us all, you know. We’d all be dead right now, probably, were it not for me. Have you ever thought about? So how ‘bout a little respect!”
His voice got louder. His body began to twitch. He was agitated.
“And you know I’m kind of getting tired of all these accusations!” he yelled. “I work my butt off for this family and, what, you’re gonna call me out for one measly bump? Screw you man!”
“Hey man, just calm down, be cool, it’s all good.”
“No YOU calm down,” he said as he began to cry. “You calm down! You calm down!”
And then Henry T. Beagle, realizing he’d made a mistake, collapsed into my arms and began to howl. He sobbed for what seemed like hours, pausing only to throw his head back and howl like only a beagle can.
“I’m so sorry,” he said. “I’m so sorry.”
“I know you are, bud,” I said, holding him close and scratching him behind his ears. “I know you are. We’re gonna get you through this. Just like last time.”
If you or a loved canine suffer from feces addiction, call the Community Resource for American Pups nonprofit. They can assess your situation and recommend a treatment program or other resources.
