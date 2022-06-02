A new giveaway has been added to Mankato’s 19th annual Songs on the Lawn event, which kicks off today and takes place every Thursday this month at Civic Center Plaza.
Besides the variety of music and food that Songs on the Lawn is known for, this year attendees can try to win a picnic pack valued at $250.
Organizers will hand out punch cards at today’s event. To be eligible for the drawing, attendees must attend three out of the five event Songs on the Lawn events and visit various businesses that will “punch” the cards.
The new system was designed to increase interaction between the public and local businesses.
“It’s a fun interactive way to get people moving around the park to see what businesses are there,” said Liz Sharp, director of business events and sales at Greater Mankato Growth.
Sharp has been a part of planning Songs on the Lawn since the early 2000s.
“I’ve been working with Songs on the Lawn basically since we started. It goes back to when we did a community marketing campaign and it filled a niche that we didn’t have in our community,” she said.
Attendees can expect upward of 500 people at each event. However, numbers may vary due to the unpredictable Minnesota weather.
Five different styles of musical artists are lined up to play that people can sit and listen to while grabbing a bite to eat.
Stacy K, who’s performing her “folk-rock” style of music on the last Thursday of June, said she plans to play something special for those in attendance.
“There’s about seven songs, about an album’s worth of material, that I am excited to play that aren’t available to the public other than when I play live shows,” she said. “I am excited to play those songs and other singles I have released that are more upbeat.”
Along with the music, those who plan to attend will be able to try an array of food from local food trucks.
Natasha Frost, president and owner of Wooden Spoon, said she looks forward to seeing her fellow restaurateurs while also rolling out some of their featured items for the public to enjoy.
“We will be bringing some featured items every week, like our house-made granola, or other kinds of Chex-mix or sweets. Folks will have to stop by our booth to see what we have that week,” Frost said. “We are really excited to be able to see the community and also our fellow restaurateurs. It’s really fun to catch up and see how everyone is doing.”
Songs on the Lawn starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. and is free to attend. Space Hug is the featured band.
Parking is available in the Cherry Street and City Center ramps. The winner of the picnic pack will be announced at the last event.
