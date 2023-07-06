Tom Goeritz is a nursing home administrator, an outdoorsman, a pilot … and now an author. Although he sort of happened into each, he has found success and has combined them in a way that makes for a nice semi-retired life.
He’s had stories printed in “Outdoor Life” and “Senior Perspectives” magazine, and several in the Madelia newspaper. When people related to the stories he told, they ultimately asked if he had considered writing a book. So that’s what he did.
“Most of them are very short,” he said of the stories. “And what really started all of this was two or three years ago when I decided I wanted to do a little more writing. I was with buddies, and we would talk about, ‘Remember when the boat sunk?’ ‘Remember when we did this golfing?’ Or ‘Do you remember when we burned the haystack down?’”
He seems to have struck a familiar chord with readers of all ages with these stories of reminiscence. In fact, he considers himself more of a storyteller than a writer.
Many wives will tell him their husbands haven’t read a book since high school, but they read his, “A Bucket Full of Frogs.” The title comes from him jumping around from one topic to another, he said, and was suggested by Eileen and Mitch Madsen of Madsen Ink of New Ulm, who helped Goeritz create and self-publish the book.
He had a built-in audience to help polish topics for the 70 short stories in the book made up of staff and residents at the nursing homes. After reading what he had written, they helped him add story topics to the three-ring binder he had started.
“What’s really cool is the residents can relate to almost every story in the book, and they’ll say, ‘I used to catch bullheads.’ Or, ‘I had a BB gun or a 22,’ whatever the story might be. And it really is fun to see them talk about their experience,” he said.
Eileen Madsen enjoyed the pieces of Goeritz’s that she read and provided editing, graphic design and layout assistance for the book.
“I think his essays are a fairly easy read and include many experiences many can relate to of days gone by, along with the fishing and hunting adventures,” she said. “They are peppered with just enough unique happenings, excitement and personal anecdotes to make it interesting.”
Here is an sample of his writing that concludes the story “Fishing Every Lake in the County” and sums up his philosophy of life:
We are talking about the late 1970s, and I guess everything was a little simpler back then. We did learn that it was not about the “toys” that a person has. With that old boat and motor, one fishing rod and a few hooks and baits, we had the time of our life. In the end, it is about who you are with, and appreciating some of the simple things in life.
Goeritz didn’t set out to be a writer.
After earning his undergraduate degree in recreation and parks administration, he worked as a volunteer coordinator. While attending a nursing home groundbreaking several years later, he was told the facility still needed an administrator.
After taking one more class and completing a practicum, he said, he was hired at about twice his former salary.
“At one point in my career I had 22 nursing homes, two hospitals and two clinics I supervised,” he said.
About 10 years ago he semi-retired and fills gaps for facilities that need a part-time administrator, now working about 30 hours a week for St. John’s Lutheran Home in Springfield.
Goeritz gained a greater appreciation for life’s little moments more than 20 years ago when he survived soft-tissue sarcoma in his right arm and again four years ago when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor (a non-cancerous mass was removed).
We all suffer adversity, he said, and everyone can relate to stories of survival.
“I’ve dealt with (adversity),” he said. “And it’s also maybe a way to give back and encourage people, especially when I talk about adversity. All of us have stories. I just took it one more step” in writing a book.
Want a copy? To order a copy of “A Bucket of Frogs” ($17.50 plus shipping) visit tomgoeritz.squarespace.com.
