Martha and Abby Brewster are at it again, this time at Minnesota State University Andreas Theatre.
The classic play “Arsenic and Old Lace,” opens tonight — just before Halloween — perfect for the fall season.
The Brewster sisters are two elderly women who live together. They are sweet, reserved and full of Victorian charm. So much so that no one would ever expect them of murdering 12 single, old men.
“Very soon into the play you realize they have been poisoning old men to save them from a life of loneliness,” said Grace Ricard, who plays Martha Brewster.
The two old women have taken pity on the souls of men and, to their nephews’ surprise, have been poisoning them with wine laced with arsenic and “just a pinch” of cyanide. They drag the bodies into their cellar and go on with their lives, feeling as if they have done a good deed.
“I think I like it because it’s so wild. It’s just clever. The process has been nothing but fun. You have to have fun when you play an elderly woman who poisons men and buries them in their basement,” Ricard said.
To make matters worse, one of their nephews who discovers their “good deeds” must decide for himself what to do while dealing with his brother, Teddy, who is convinced he is Theodore Roosevelt, and his other brother Jonathan, who is trying to convert his aunts’ house into some sort of lab and also brings a dead body to hide there.
Along with the dark plot, the chaos and humor of the show will grab the audience’s attention.
“People can expect a fun night of theater, a chance to just sit back and relax and watch the chaos of the Brewster household unfold. There’s so many surprises and twists,” Ricard said.
The humor in particular is one of the most noteworthy pieces in this show.
“This is a farce. Farce is a very high-energy, door-slams-while-another-opens comedy,” said Ray Kloth who plays Abby Brewster.
Kloth and Ricard say the play is perfect for this time of year.
“It’s so fitting for the Halloween season. It’s so mysterious,” Ricard said.
The slap-stick comedy also makes the show open to all audiences.
“I think people will laugh a lot. Expect a lot of laughter, funny bits, a lot of energy and expect to have a lot of fun,” Kloth said.
“It does have to do with murder, a bit. It’s not ever gruesome; it’s just us giving them wine. I absolutely think it’s a show for all ages,” Ricard said.
The comedy can be a bit tricky to master, but director Heather Hamilton and the actors have been working hard to master it. The trick is being funny on purpose, not accidentally.
“I love that Heather makes it such a priority to have fun,” Ricard said.
After all, the actors in this show need to have fun with their roles to make it fun for the audience, as well.
Although the show is a classic, Ricard believes audiences can expect to be entertained even if they already know the plot.
“I think it’s just so unexpected even though the majority of the audience members will be familiar with the story. There’s so many surprises,” Ricard said.
For audience goers, Kloth has one important note:
“Do not be afraid to laugh at any part in this show. It is a show to laugh at.”
