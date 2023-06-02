The venue is changing but the vibe will be the same for the Spring Formal event set for June 17.
The event, which will feature several bands as well as food and drink, takes place this year at the Poor Farm, home of creatives Brian and Wilbur Frink.
Bands include Silver Summer, Given Names, The Ericksons and Ark + Grum.
Organizers Colin Scharf and Laura Schultz — who perform in Silver Summer and Given Names, respectively — say they hope to maintain the vibe from the inaugural year, which was held at Profinium Tower Terrace in downtown Mankato.
“The spring formal was on a rooftop, it was a beautiful day, incredibly sunny, we all wound up with sunburns unexpectedly,” Schultz said.
Overall, last year’s nearly sold-out event went well. This year, however, when they started planning, they realized the rooftop venue wasn’t available. So they hunted around for a replacement.
That’s when they considered the Frinks’ place.
Brian Frink is a well-known artist in town and former Minnesota State University art professor. His wife, Wilbur, is the creative force behind Aktion Club Theater, among other things. The Poor Farm is also the home of Brian Frink’s Poor Farm Studios and Rural American Contemporary Art Gallery.
“We’ve worked with them on a number of projects over the years,” Scharf said. “And they’ve been incredibly supportive of us over the past.”
The music lineup will be similar to last year’s.
Scharf and Schultz for years fronted a band called Good Night Gold Dust. Post pandemic, they each got involved in side projects. For Scharf’s it’s Silver Summer. For Schultz, Give Names. They’ve added two other bands: The Ericksons and Ark + Grum.
“I would call it a stacked lineup,” Scharf said. “We’re all local. We all write and perform original music.”
Like last year’s event, attendees ($30 to get in) are encouraged to dress for the occasion. This year Scharf and Schultz are suggesting a “metamorphosis” theme, which they say people can take to mean whatever they want — whether it be something Kafkaesque or some other iteration that suggests “change.”
If the names Scharf and Schultz sound familiar to you, it’s because they’re behind many popular events in the area. In addition to the Spring Formal, they’re behind the Golden Hour music series at the Wine Café and the Holiday Classic (along with Wine Café owner Dan Dinsmore). And Scharf was the producer of two holiday-themed albums by local musicians.
Schultz said that, while they enjoy organizing fun events, there’s something bigger at play as well.
“I think we’re at a place right now where being a part of this community and growing this community feels incredibly important,” she said. “Maybe it has to do with buying a house here in town. Maybe it has to do with being the closest we’ve ever been to 40.
“There have been times, especially at the Golden Hour, where people have said, ‘I can’t believe this is happening in Mankato.’ And at first that sort of comment felt pretty innocuous. But the more I think about that sort of attitude now, the more that I feel like, ‘Well, why not?’ It’s not an anomaly. It’s not something that’s terrifically abnormal. There’s a lot of great artists and musicians in this community.”
Creating memorable venues or experiences is something they put a lot of thought into. While some of that thought certainly goes to things like sound quality or lighting or trying to put together a great lineup of local music, some of that thought also goes to creating an experience the people in the community deserve.
That’s the ethos behind the Spring Formal. It is, by design, part great music, part community gathering, part dress-up party (or not — if you don’t “dress up,” no one will judge you), and part just plain ol’ good time. The goal is “fun.”
“We want to create an environment that puts the spotlight on the music,” Scharf said. “And people feel awesome because there’s a theme and they’re all dressed up like bugs and caterpillars and suns and moons — and everyone is playing along, and it gives everybody a chance to feel like they’re somewhere else for a couple of hours.”
If You Go What: The Spring Formal When: 5-10 p.m. June 17 Where: The Poor Farm, 56749 192nd Lane, Mankato Admission: $30
