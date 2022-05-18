I have never seen such tall grass!
It appears as I drive through the area that many yard owners are delaying mowing for “No Mow May,” or just haven’t gotten to it yet. If you plan to avoid mowing in May, here are a few tips on how to do so once you decide to mow the hayfield.
First and foremost, don’t mow when the grass is wet from rain or morning dew. Then, make sure your mower blade is set high enough, even if you have to do a second mow a little lower. The wheels on your mower will also tend to lay tall grass down, so your second cut should be from another direction.
It would also help to allow a bit of time — even a day between mows — for the grass blades to stand back up before the second mow.
Long grass — especially if it’s wet — will quickly plug up your mower. If you have never had to flip over your push mower, or drive your rider on a ramp to clean out grass that’s plastered like glue underneath, consider yourself lucky.
After mowing taller turf, you have the windrows of grass to deal with. If you leave the piles of grass laying in your yard, they can and will kill the grass under them in a matter of days. So get out the rakes and a wheelbarrow and get to work.
Bees are lovin’ the trees
My neighbor BK is a beekeeper with hives a buzzin’. He was telling me Sunday that despite the creeping Charlie and blooming dandelions, he rarely notices any bees foraging there and I concurred. Something else is drawing their attention, perhaps all of the trees that are now blooming.
It’s only normal that we notice the beautiful flowering crabapple, apple, pear and plum trees with their ornamental flowers. But do you ever notice that your everyday maples and oaks bloom as well?
The color is mostly greenish so the flowers aren’t as noticeable. Oak trees produce a tassel that are called catkins and are the male flowers of the tree. The female flower is much smaller and, if pollinated, will produce an acorn, which is the seed of the oak tree.
Several oaks are growing on my property, a few mature and several baby trees likely planted by squirrels.
The picture is of an oak that is about eight-years-old from seed. Its 40-foot mama is nearby. Maple trees flower as well and have a very noticeable seed pod called a samaras. Its nicknames are whirlybird, whirly gig and helicopters. They twirl to the ground in large numbers hoping to land in a spot they could germinate.
I also have numerous maples of all kinds and zillions of baby trees seem to pop up in the perennial garden beds every year. But new trees need to be dealt with right away. Overlook them for one or more years and you’ll have a trunk to chop out in the middle of your peony. I think the tree seeds recognize it as a safe zone. She’ll never see us in the middle of this peony shrub for a couple of years, that’s for sure.
My favorite standard shade tree in flower is the basswood. The scent is heavenly when in bloom, in the beginning anyway. As the flowers age, the scent quickly becomes a sickly-sweet smell.
Preparing for chilly summer nights
Some colder nights are headed our way for this weekend. If you’ve planted your warm weather crop like tomatoes and peppers, you might want to figure out a way to cover them in case of frost.
If they’re caged, you can place a sheet or similar item over it secured with clothes pins. You can also wrap the cages in plastic or cover them with a garbage bag. A large box or empty inverted flower pot would work as well. Think full coverage but suspended and not directly touching the plant.
If your strawberries are blooming, they should be covered as well. Suspension is not critical here as they don’t have stem breakage like tomatoes would.
The Mankato Farmers Market is open for the 2022 season and is located at Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street. Saturday markets are 8 a.m. to noon through October. Stop by for locally grown vegetable and flowering plants, Guldan’s asparagus, homemade soap products, pottery by Barb Page, baked goods, textiles, Hughes maple syrup, hand-crafted items, fresh herbs, Tim’s outdoor furniture, kettle corn, Kim’s handmade cards, Rebel Rooster’s mushrooms, locally brewed coffee, spice mixes, farm fresh eggs, local grown meats and Tom’s breakfast sandwich!
Tuesdays and Thursdays weekday markets go from 3:30-6 p.m. beginning of June and will also be located at the Best Buy parking lot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.