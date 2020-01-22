One of my favorite spring flowering shrubs are lilacs. They smell like childhood. Lilacs were everywhere when I was growing up. You’d smell them in the alley ways as you rode your bike through.
Some lilac groves were big enough to create secret forts inside. Mostly in the older neighborhoods where the common lilacs were all blooming at the same time. If you are looking to extend your lilac season, consider Syringa villosa.
It is later than all lilacs I have seen, flowering two weeks after the common lilac. When the rest are done blooming, villosa is just starting to think about it. Huge double panicles of pinky white, it’s stunning when in bloom. The leaves are fuzzy and coarse, not shiny and smooth like most lilacs.
Also, it doesn’t have sucker growth like many lilacs, but uniquely shaped branches. The mature size is 6-10 feet tall and width of 4-10 feet. If you research this shrub, it doesn’t get the highest marks. The bloom period is short, and no other seasonal interest in its portfolio.
Regardless, its place is safe on my property line as part of a mixed border. Another lilac that is loved in my landscape is the Japanese Tree Lilac, Syringa reticulata. The tall shrubby or tree like plants with cream colored plumes can grow to about 30 feet tall. You can prune them to be a single trunk or more of a multi stemmed tree trunk.
Bloom time is several weeks after the common lilacs, and they are very fragrant. However, once they get too tall like mine are, you can’t reach them to cut for a bouquet!
Garden talk: Garlic
One herb/veggie that I haven’t grown lately that’s on my list for this year is garlic. I love garlic!
Garlic can be planted in fall for mid-summer harvest, or in early spring for a late summer harvest. Garlic is planted by dividing the cloves from the bulb, and planting one clove every 6 inches in a row and about 2-3 inches deep.
You can purchase garlic bulbs specifically for planting from catalogs or garden centers. If you have grocery store bulbs that are sprouting on the counter, they will grow too.
Sometimes vegetables are treated with growth inhibitors and may not re-grow, like garlic or potatoes. Garlic is a carefree garden plant and the cultivation is similar to onions — water, weed, reward.
The young green scapes can be used in cooking like you might use chives, or stir fried with other veggies. When the lower leaves on the scapes are drying up, that is an indicator the garlic is ready to harvest. This is assuming several months of growth and not drying up due to gardener neglect.
Dig the bulbs up instead of just trying to pull and breaking off the top.
Be sure to dig on a day when the soil is not wet, and brush off any remaining soil on the bulbs but do not wash them. You can braid or tie the scapes together if you want to hang them, and allow them to dry in a cool dark area as you would onions before storing.
Garlic’s delicious flavor is actually a result of its own built in biological defense mechanism. When the cell structure of garlic is injured or damaged due to insect or animals eating it, or people chopping it, molecules in the garlic bulb combine to create the flavor and aroma of garlic that we humans have come to love.
Not a very effective defense mechanism!
The smaller that garlic is broken down, the more intense the flavor. So, using a microplane on one clove, would create much more flavor then slicing one clove. This explains why baking an entire clove doesn’t have the same pungency, but more of a buttery taste.
If you haven’t baked an entire head of garlic … you my friend as missing out.
It’s really simple. Slice off the entire top of a bulb. Some of the cloves lower down, slice their top individually. Then place the bulb in a ramekin or small bakeable dish. Pour about 1 tablespoon of olive oil over the bulb and sprinkle with a little sea or Kosher salt. Bake in the oven for 60-90 minutes until soft. After cooling for about 10 minutes, you can start to pull the cloves off and squeeze the garlic out of the husk onto a slice of fresh warm bread.
The best.
Drummers Garden Center is hosting the Winter Farmers Markets. The remaining date is Feb.1 from 10 a.m. to noon. Clip and tape to your fridge!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.