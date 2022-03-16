Starting vegetable seeds this year? You are not too late!
The majority of the seeds we start for veggies need only 6-8 weeks of growth or less before planting outside. Here in southern MN — zone 4 — we can usually start planting outside about mid-May. Peppers like 8-9 weeks of growth, tomatoes 6-8 weeks. If you start them too early, your plants will likely be too tall & leggy and will not transition well to the outdoor wind as easily as short and stockier plants.
The warmer weather is so welcome. Raking is one of the first jobs of early spring for many people. Nestled under the leaves at the base of trees and other sheltered spots, lady beetles and other beneficials are still slumbering.
Take care when raking so that you leave these areas undisturbed until much later. Open areas of lawn can be lightly raked, save the deep, shoulders-in raking for fall. In the fall, your turf is well developed and tough. In spring, however, blades of grass are tender and can be injured from raking.
The Asian Lady Beetle, which can become a pest in the house, garage and exterior walls, is also a garden friend. Asian Lady Beetle’s main food source is soft bodied insects such as aphids or other insect eggs. If their normal food source becomes scarce over time, they move on to other things. For the little harm they do, I am willing to share the raspberries for their continuous insect patrol.
A creature that feeds on leaf debris is the earthworm, a favorite soil dweller of any gardener. Healthy soil should have about 10 worms per square foot of soil. A few ways you can encourage worms to hang around over winter is to cover the garden in the late fall with leaves you have raked; it’s a great food source for them.
Also, maintain a healthy soil ph. level of around 6.5. If the soil is too acidic, worms will move out. Dry fertilizers that leach into the soil can also chase worms away. Each earthworm can produce 1/3 pound of fertilizer per year while aerating the soil in its travels. Very beneficial! Bottom line? Leave the leaves!
Plastics!
It is intended to protect, but left on too long, plastic tubing used as a collar on tree trunks can be damaging.
Tubing is often placed around the trunk of a young tree primarily to avoid damage caused by weed whips or mowers. Eventually the tubing needs to be removed or replaced before it can girdle the trunk or become embedded in a tree trunk.
Plastic tubing has the advantage of lasting several years, but mice can also make a nice home inside that space. Plastic tubing can also be difficult to remove without injury to person or plant, especially if using long/tall pieces. Tubing material often has sharp edges which can easily cut into the thin bark you are trying to protect as you attempt to put it on or remove it.
Other ways to protect from the mower is to use stakes or a wide circle of mulch. You can also spray a wide circle around the tree trunk to kill the grass. Again, this eliminates the need to mow close to the trunk. Weed whips are probably more dangerous than a mower as they can quickly strip the bark all the way around the trunk. A mower just usually takes out a chunk. Neither option is good. If you wrapped your tree trunks in paper for the winter to protect from sunscald and varmints chewing the bark, leave it on. It is this very weather that tree wrap is designed to protect them from.
Warm days initiate the sap to flow in the trunk, then the sun goes down, temps drop, sap freezes and expands which can cause the bark to crack. This is mostly found on the south-southwest side of a tree trunk. Late in the spring it’s safe to remove the paper wrap when freezing temps are past and rabbits have other food choices. Paper should not be left on during the summer as insects will hide under it and may chew the bark as well.
When trees are five years old or older, they aren’t as tender and tasty to the rabbits. Trees most often damaged or chewed are the thin-barked fruit trees, willows, birch and young maples. Trees are the landscape anchors in our yard, and growing them to maturity takes a long time. Protect them along the way.
