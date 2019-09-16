Q. I have been hearing a lot about squash lately, but haven’t ever really had it before. How do you cook them? What are the differences in varieties? Do you have any good recipes?
A. Fall brings the new crop of hard-shelled squash to the grocery store. These winter squash add an abundance of super nutrients to the table. Orange-fleshed squashes are especially high in beta-carotene, a nutrient important for healthy skin, immune system and night vision. A half-cup of cooked orange-flesh winter squash provides about 50 calories, a nutritional bargain.
Cooking Directions:
Get squash ready to use in a wide assortment of recipes from soups to desserts by baking, steaming, boiling, or microwaving. Roasting squash enhances its natural sweetness.
■ Microwave: Wash and poke multiple holes in the skin. Place the whole squash in the microwave. Cook on HIGH for 10-12 minutes or until tender. Cut in half, remove seeds and scoop out flesh.
■ Bake: Cut in half, remove seeds and place cut-side down in a baking dish. Bake at 350⁰F until tender. Scoop flesh for recipes using cooked squash.
■ Roast: Cut into chunks, remove the peel, toss with olive oil and seasonings. Place on a foil-lined shallow baking pan and roast at 475⁰F for 35 to 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Roast until fork-tender.
■ Steam or boil: Cook peeled chunks in a small amount of simmering water or in a steamer until tender. Season and serve.
Winter Squash Primer
■ Butternut: Tan shell makes these easy to spot. Similar in flavor and texture to sweet potatoes. Great roasted or in soups because of the creamy texture.
■ Acorn: Looks like a large green acorn. Sweet, buttery yellow-orange flesh. Mild flavor as compared to the butternut squash.
■ Buttercup: Dark green shell with lighter green spots. Deep-yellow flesh with slightly nutty flavor. Similar taste to butternut but a bit sweeter and dryer.
■ Spaghetti: Yellow, football-sized squash with a very mild flavor. Stringy flesh resembles cooked spaghetti. Use as a very low-calorie alternate to pasta.
One of my favorite ways to eat squash is to roast it. Simply cut squash into 1-inch pieces, drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper. Roast in a 475 degree oven on a foil-lined baking sheet for 35 to 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.