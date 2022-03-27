It’s been about two years since Bailey, our oldest son’s dog, came to stay with us “for a while.”
Joe had moved to a new pet-unfriendly apartment, and he asked if we could keep Bailey while he saved up for a house. Since he’s saved exactly $300 toward that goal, I’m thinking Bailey is going to be with us for the long haul.
We don’t really mind since she’s a very sweet dog who likes cupcakes, ear rubs and sleeping smack dab in the middle of our bed. However, there are moments when her personality switches from mellow to maniacal, like a canine Ms. Hyde, moments we’ve all learned to dread.
This typically happens when she spots another female dog on her “turf.” Think a popular girl in high school, the one who occasionally likes to toss an elbow out on the basketball court and rules supreme at her table in the cafeteria. Add a jealous streak a mile wide where Bailey assumes all females are competition for Her Man — in this case our other dog, Rocky — and you have a recipe for T-R-O-U-B-L-E.
This snarly nature comes out especially on walks, causing whoever is walking her to tense up like they’ve been flash frozen when a dog appears on the horizon. If it’s a girl dog approaching, Bailey plants her legs on the ground and gets a look in her eyes that would make the Terminator proud.
As the dog and its human approach, she begins barking hysterically, clearly saying, “Get away from us, you hussy! Don’t even look at my boyfriend! He’s mine! ALL MINE!” Trying to get her to move at that point is like trying to pull an Army tank down the sidewalk.
We finally caught onto the fact that it’s safest to walk Bailey at 5 a.m. when the only animals we run into are raccoons and the rare coyote. Even a dog as spirited as Bailey doesn’t have the nerve to bark at a coyote.
Another area of concern is Bailey’s swiftness. She must have some greyhound in her lineage because she runs like double-greased lightning when the mood moves her, as it so often does.
We first became aware of her alarming internal speedometer a few weeks after she moved in. There have always been a fair number of squirrels in our backyard, but prior to Bailey, the squirrels and Rocky peacefully coexisted.
Then came the day we noticed Bailey and Rocky had been out in the backyard for longer than usual and were being awfully quiet. Upon investigation, we found the two of them standing over a squirrel Bailey caught and killed and then didn’t seem to know what to do with it. We knew Bailey had to be the perpetrator because Rocky can barely catch a stick.
“Oh, well, she got lucky or maybe the squirrel was slow,” we said as we tried to ignore the triumphant gleam in Bailey’s eyes.
Then came the day I let both dogs in from the backyard and Bailey raced past me. I didn’t notice anything amiss and went about my usual semi-comatose morning routine of fixing coffee and wondering if it wasn’t possible that I really was adopted, and Aristotle Onassis was my biological father.
Ten minutes later, just as I was taking a bracing sip of strong coffee, Bailey appeared in the family room holding a very dead rabbit in her mouth. I will say one thing for that kind of a shock; it certainly wakes you up.
After screaming and climbing to the top of my recliner — a feat I seriously doubt I could have managed sans a dead bunny dangling from our dog’s mouth — Mark managed to get the poor thing away from Bailey, who looked quite hurt that we didn’t accept her love offering a little more graciously.
Since then, Bailey has managed to knock off two more rabbits and another squirrel in spite of the fact we now pound very loudly on the back door before letting her dash outside for a potential killing spree. Even though she’ll be 8 this year, she doesn’t seem to be slowing down.
I have to say there are a whole lot fewer rabbits and squirrels living dangerously in our backyard now, making us believe the animal grapevine is spreading the word that Big Bad Bailey is here to stay.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.