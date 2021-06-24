ST. PETER — It’s hot. It’s jazzy. It’s the Arts Center of Saint Peter’s Hot Jazz for Decent People.
The summer concert series kicks off July 9 at the Minnesota Square Park Pavilion.
This year’s Hot Jazz series celebrates its eighth year bringing regional and national jazz acts to the community. And it also marks the second year at the Pavilion.
“Last year, it was incredible,” said Ann Rosenquist Fee, the Arts Center’s executive director. “In part because it was the first year we were in the pavilion.”
In past years, the jazz series concert took place at the gallery and generally had a small following.
The pavilion, however, allowed more than a hundred music-lovers to enjoy an evening out — all while safely being socially distanced during the pandemic.
“We welcomed 120 to 150 people at every show,” she said. “It was a wonderful way to start.”
Hot Jazz was prepared to have to turn people away last year, but at the park, all concert-goers were diligent to socially distance from others. The sound is carried out in the park very well, credit to the pavilion’s acoustics and sound system, which allowed guests to spread far.
This year, the schedule remains mostly the same, but hopefully, more will come out to enjoy the evening.
The event offers kids activities from 6-8 p.m., courtesy of St. Peter’s Exploration Recreation program.
“We’re simply hoping that with the public with conditions, more people will be comfortable to enjoy it,” Fee said. “And just because it was the only thing to do (last year) they’ll have fond memories of last year and be hungry to take it in again this year.”
The free concert series encourages guests to bring their own seating and refreshments (coolers are permitted, just no glass bottles).
As in previous years, this year includes four concert dates with a slightly different lineup. Those who are followers of the series will get a dose of some new music, said Fee.
Renowned Mankato-based percussionist, Chad Draper, kicks off the concert series.
“He’s just a fountain of energy when he plays,” Fee said.
The Ted Olsen Quartet of the Twin Cities performs July 23, followed by The EZ Jazz Trio featuring Jonathan Moeller on August 6 and for the series finale, Adrian Barnett and Friends.
“He’s an incredible showman and educator,” Fee said. “He’s the most generous performer with the audience and the players and with kids … Adrian’s from here and a big deal. He’s a national musician so when he comes, we’re all so excited and so grateful.”
And for those that may be intimidated by the genre, there’s no need. It’s an all-ages and all-music-loving fans event.
“The thing I learned about jazz players of the series, is that jazz involves so much listening to each other,” Fee said.
The musicians all cue each other, attentive to each move — a fascinating and distinct experience in listening to live jazz.
“Watching live jazz is a spectator sport that has some pretty unexpected metaphors about listening to each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.