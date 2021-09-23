St. Peter’s Oktoberfest kicks off its 10th year of Lederhosen & Dirndl competition, sauerkraut eating and live music this weekend.
The two-day annual event is hosted by the St. Peter Ambassadors community group.
“Our goal is to promote economic activity within St. Peter,” said Dave Detlefsen, co-chair of the event.
Detlefsen, like other members, joined the group after being asked by another member about 16 years ago.
“If someone leaves, we search for a replacement,” he said. “We are a group that is very lucky with long-term retention. So many groups you see in and out, but we’ve been fortunate. We have long retention within our organization.”
The group is also tasked with increasing local tourism through its event planning.
“The goal is to bring people to town from outside of St. Peter and to give the residents of St. Peter a reason to come out and partake of the community.”
The group also hosts other events throughout the year, including the Ambassadors Blue Fest in June, a summer golf tournament, and the St. Patrick’s Day parade in March. They also cook chicken for the Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July event in Minnesota Square Park each year.
Due to the pandemic, like other local events, last year’s Oktoberfest was canceled.
“We are excited to get going again,” Detlefsen said.
John Mayer, co-owner of Patrick’s on Third restaurant, is co-chairing Oktoberfest alongside Detlefsen. Mayer joined the Ambassadors around 2005 and was instrumental in creating the annual celebration after frequenting Oktoberfest in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
“Not everyone was on board, even in our group,” Mayer said. “Half didn’t know what it was; the other half wasn’t sure if we could pull it off.”
Over the years, the comfort levels changed as the event continued to attract thousands to the city.
“It has grown tremendously,” Detlefsen said. “ A lot of it has to do with being around for 10 years, but also as we have gotten different music. A lot of it is just word of mouth that it’s a legit event.”
Mayer said event-goers can expect some changes to the festival.
The site will feature a larger tent to accommodate a bigger production from Saturday’s band, IV Play, which is a regular performer at Oktoberfest. Friday’s band, the Busta Band, is a newcomer to the festival, featuring polka music.
The festival also expanded its food vendors.
This year the city’s Recreation and Leisure Department is spearheading the festival’s children’s activities, which were added to the lineup about six years ago.
“The St. Peter Ambassadors asked if Rec would like to help with the pumpkin-painting station and it has just evolved from there,” said Kayla Campbell, recreation program supervisor.
Campbell said she worked with Detlefsen and Mayer to brainstorm ideas that would draw more folks to the festival grounds.
“The goal of Oktoberfest in St. Peter is to make it for everyone and put it on by the whole town, not just one organization,” Campbell said.
In addition to the popular pumpkin-painting station, the children’s activities will include a bounce house and a kiddie costume parade along Third Street. The Wrestling Association also will be selling ice cream while the Boy Scouts will be selling popcorn.
“This will also help draw more folks down to the fest grounds,” Campbell said. “The Nicollet County Trails Association is hosting their Snowmobile Show on Grace Street during the event. It is free to show your snowmobiles and trophies will be handed out to the winners. They are hoping for 100 sleds.”
While the Oktoberfest is a great buy-in for local business and entertainment for visitors, Mayer said it’s also a big fundraiser for the Ambassadors.
“We’re raising money for the St. Peter Baseball Association,” he said. “The Baseball Association is looking for an upgrade for their park. We pledged $25,000 over three years. We hope to make a little money on this one.”
In the past, the group also has donated $30,000 to the Veterans Memorial at Minnesota Square Park, as well as improvements to the park itself.
“What we normally do is raise money and donate it to things that help St. Peter,” Mayer said. “So if you’re a resident of St. Peter, we’re trying to affect you in a positive way that doesn’t cost you a lot of money, if any.”
