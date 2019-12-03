Q. I know I should get protein in the morning, but I don’t love eggs. Do you have any suggestions?
A. What’s your typical breakfast look like? Toast? Cereal? Nothing at all? You’re probably tired of hearing about how breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but studies continue to show that consuming between 10 and 20 grams of protein in the morning can help you feel full for longer and help prevent overeating later in the day. If you’re not sure if you’re hitting that mark, here’s a few tweaks you can make to your morning meal.
Toast
If you’re enjoying the avocado toast trend, check to see how much protein is in the bread you’re using. Breads made with whole grains will naturally be higher in protein (and fiber, too, which also helps you feel full). In fact, many whole grain breads can have between 3 and 6 grams of protein per slice. Topping avocado toast with slices of a hard cooked egg can add 6 more grams of protein. Another idea is to top your toast with light cream cheese (about 2 grams of protein per 2 tablespoons) and smoked salmon (about 8 grams of protein per ounce).
Oatmeal
While oatmeal is a great source of fiber and other beneficial nutrients found in whole grains, a typical ½ cup (before cooking) contains 4 to 5 grams of protein. Stirring in a tablespoon of peanut butter can add about 4 more grams of protein. And preparing it with milk or soy milk instead of water can add an additional 7 or 8 grams of protein.
Pancakes & waffles
When you think of a protein-packed breakfast, pancakes probably aren’t the first thing to come to mind. But they can be. Try making your batter with Greek yogurt or soy yogurt, ricotta cheese, or even cottage cheese. If that’s not your thing, you can also try an extra protein boost by adding a little peanut butter or ricotta cheese on top.
