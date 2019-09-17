The Twin Rivers fourth annual site-specific art experience, Starving Artist Under the Bridge will be hosting more than 50 different artists, acts and other assorted talents at their event this year.
This year's event will honor Tony Frentz, this year’s outstanding supporter of the arts in the greater-Mankato area — known as their “Emy Recipient” — while providing the public with a chance to take in much of Mankato’s art scene.
“We tried to get a representation of everything that is going on here, locally,” event coordinator Melissa Ketchum said.
The event will have a variety of acts including bellydancers, glassblowers, painters and more.
“There’s a lot of different things that people haven’t seen before,” said Justin Ek, an artist who will be painting a mural on a Bellissimo work truck at the event. “It’s an immersive experience that’s different from any other in Mankato.”
Some of the acts include a fashion preview by Vagabond Village, live art by Daniel Tapia, an interactive art installation by Shelley Caldwell and more.
“Every year we like to reach out to new artists for the event. We’ll have bands like Beige Interior, and we’ll also have theater performances by MSU’s theatre department,” said Ketchum.
Besides their big live performances on the stage, there will also be other acts such as aerialists and body painters.
“It’s not every day that you can come and be surrounded by a really large statue and someone hanging from a silk while you are wearing body paint,” said Esther Marcella Hoffman, a local artist and one of the event's hosts.
Proceeds from Staring Artist Under the Bridge will support Twin Rivers Council for the Arts.
“Twin Rivers is a great catalyst for connecting artists with resources. This fundraiser will go directly toward Twin Rivers, of course, and then it will go back to the artists and the community,” Ketchum said.
Ek believes Twin Rivers is an important part of the Mankato community, and he is a proud supporter of the council.
“It aligns with the things that I want to see our community turn into,” Ek said.
Hoffman also supports the council and its work bringing in people from all over to paint murals, electrical boxes and more around Mankato.
“I support Twin Rivers because they support artists. I’m just really glad that they’re here and they are a resource for people,” Hoffman said.
This event also has the option of allowing guests to buy VIP tickets to support Twin rivers while also experiencing a few extra perks.
“It will be like an hour-long pre-party before the event," Ketchum said. "They have access to our more secluded VIP lounge. They’ll be provided with one food ticket to the food trucks, specialty cocktails, two musical performances and we’ll have a few surprises for them, as well.”
The VIP package also includes sitting in on a Q&A session with world-renowned artist, Guido van Helten.
Local artists are especially thrilled to see van Helten and experience this event.
“One thing I’m excited for is to be able to perform my art in front of the silo artist and other artists in Mankato,” Ek said.
Twin Rivers has provided a lot of support and opportunity for the artists in the Mankato community over the years.
“Mankato has a thriving art community and Twin Rivers is a huge part of that,” Hoffman said. “The money that they raise goes to grants and it helps them to support the things they do like when they bring a muralist in.”
