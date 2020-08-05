The State Street Theater is offering an escape to the 1940s for two evenings this weekend during performances of the radio drama “Sherlock Holmes.”
The show is a light, easy transition to bring people back to live performances — kind of a soft opening for the theater’s debut since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, said board President Richard Totseson.
“It’s one step closer to being comfortable being out,” Totseson said.
And, of course, safety protocols will be in place.
Audience members are required to wear masks at all times. The theater will be sanitized after each performance, and ushers will assure that patrons remain 6 feet apart. In addition, each performance has a limited number of seats — only 25% capacity.
Tickets are available either online or at the box office the day of the show. Each audience member will be asked for name and contact information for contact tracing purposes in case anyone becomes ill or tests positive for the virus. The State Street Theater wants to make sure the actors and patrons remain safe while enjoying the show.
In late July the theater hosted "Music on the Steps," a mini-concert in which it invited the community to enjoy local music outside of the theater.
“It was really a bringing together of the community,” Totseson said, “which has been difficult to do over the last several months.”
And the State Street Theater hopes to do that with the production of “Sherlock Holmes,” too.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the radio drama will be the first production to hit the stage. Unlike previous shows at the theater, this will be in a radio setting. All 12 actors will dress up in classic 1940s garb but remain their 6-foot distance from one another.
“It’s nostalgic,” Totseson said.
Director Michael Koester said that the audience can expect a classic radio show.
“I keep telling the actors, ‘If the audience are closing their eyes, that’s a good thing.’ They’re entranced by the way they’re performing vocally,” Koester said.
Instead of relying heavily on props, setting or even facial expressions, the actors are challenged to bring the script to life solely with their voices.
The theater began its rehearsals less than a month ago.
“It was a really quick turnaround,” said producer Christina Koester.
The advantage with this production, though, is basically there is no set, she said. And considering that this is a radio drama, the actors aren’t required to memorize the script and there is no blocking to position actors during scenes.
“I have been really impressed (with the actors),” Michael Koester said.
With the limited time before the live performance, the actors took it upon themselves outside of rehearsals to commit to their characters, such as working on accents.
“They really stepped up to the plate, and I have been really impressed with their talent,” he said.
The actors also are eager to get back on stage, including Tom Ferk (playing John Watson). This will be his first time back on stage after nearly a decade.
“I was a bit hesitant. I hadn't been in front of a crowd in a long time,” Ferk said.
But he said this production was an easy one to get into character, especially with a script in front of him along with no blocking. Ferk hopes to get into voice work in the future and sees this as an opportunity to practice. Being back on stage reminded him how much he missed being in the theater.
“You’re not yourself on stage; you’re playing somebody else,” Ferk said. “The embarrassment about a role or nervousness, well it’s not me. It’s the character, and you get to be someone else when you’re up there.”
Peter Buckley (playing Sherlock Holmes) on the other hand said the radio drama is a new experience for him.
“I’m used to stage plays with lines memorized and facing the actors,” Buckley said. “We’re doing more, we’re expressing through the words rather than on the stage with words and action.”
He said that at times it can be a rather fun challenge.
“If I look away from the script, I can run two lines together, which doesn’t always work out,” Buckley laughed.
However, the longtime actor and volunteer at State Street Theater is happy to be back on stage.
“It is a little more challenging that we have to be 6-feet social distancing between the actors,” he said. “But we continue to be socially distant and doing the mask off and on and off — it’s somewhat interesting.”
Part of the fun is the experience one has listening to a live radio show. He remembers listening to the British radio show “The Goon Show” with Peter Sellers. The craziness, ad-libbing and mistakes were part of the comedic approach that made people laugh.
“And that’s what we’re hoping to do … not because of the errors,” Buckley laughed. "But because they enjoyed the show.”
A unique aspect of this show are sound effects — much like how radio shows relied on different objects to make various sounds, this show will do the same.
“Most of the sound effects are on stage by Michael, our director, and also acting as the radio announcer,” Christina Koester said.
The show is public domain, which allows some flexibility in the script. Traditional radio shows included the entertainment but also advertisements during the performance. Instead of the original and outdated ads that had been done in the original drama, the radio ads will feature local New Ulm businesses.
“It’s a little local connection to some business that (the audience) can go patronize during this pandemic,” Christina Koester said.
The theater hopes to bring back some sense of normalcy, along with some live entertainment, during these unusual times.
“Husbands, wives and family members will be coming to see these people to put on a performance, and it’s more real than just actors from Hollywood on a screen,” Michael Koester said. “We’re all done Skyping and Zooming. … It's taking away the stress for awhile.”
