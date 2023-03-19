She didn’t expect to have her mind blown that night. But there she was, high schooler Ann Fee, heading home after a date night in Chicago in the passenger seat of her boyfriend’s red Chevy Nova.
And in a baller move that Mr. Boyfriend may or may not have been aware of — with traffic humming around them and a ways to go before they pulled into Ann’s driveway — Mr. Boyfriend fired up the smooth sounds of Steely Dan.
“I remember asking him, ‘What is this?’” Fee says. “He was a music guy and he turned me on to that. It just sounded like nothing else I’d ever heard before. And it’s the only music I feel this way about. I don’t go to concerts. I don’t listen to a lot of music. Steely Dan has just always captivated me.”
Fast forward a few decades and Fee, executive director for the Arts Center of Saint Peter (and Mankato Magazine columnist), is turning that love of Steely Dan into a unique new music project.
Introducing Steely Ann, a Steely Dan cover band that has brought together a group of talented musicians to play what by many accounts is some of the most difficult music to play. Their next gig is 7:30 p.m. April 14 at Mankato Playhouse.
For the uninitiated, Steely Dan is the band behind hit songs such as “Peg,” “Dirty Work,” “Hey Nineteen” and “Deacon Blues.” Predominantly active as a band in the 1970s, they’re known for using many studio musicians and churning through vocalists and guitar players until they got the exact sound they wanted.
To steal a line from writer Jeffrey Lee Pucket from the Louisville Courier Journal (who admittedly stole it from the internet): “They use elements of jazz and classical, orchestrating an overall sound built on very specific voicings, in which they use a collection of instruments to explore pitches within chords. Their repeated and varied use of the mu major chord, a major triad with an added major 2nd, is what gives the band such a distinctive sound.”
Harmonies aren’t intuitive. Solos go on for odd lengths of time. Melodies are unpredictable. Lyrics are more novels than short stories. It’s a lot to ask — and a challenge to pull off.
Suffice it to say, when looking for local musicians to replicate a famously complex sound, decisions needed to be made wisely.
Fortunately, there is no shortage of talent in this region. There is also no shortage of players who appreciate the nuance and brutal perfectionism of Steely Dan.
Fee had been speaking for a few years with drummer Chaz Draper and bassist Craig Matarrese — both veterans of the local scene — about both their love and appreciation for the music and their desire to take it on as an actual project. It was Matarrese, who after watching one of the Arts Center’s jazz concerts in St. Peter, said to Fee, “I just walked up to Ann and said ‘I think now is the time to do it. Let’s make that Steely Dan thing happen,’” he said.
Once they decided to take the plunge, Fee, Matarrese and Draper pondered who would be up to the challenge and, perhaps more importantly, have the time and willingness to commit to rehearsals and gigs.
They came up with a few names: Masa Ishikawa on keyboards and Johnathan Moeller on guitar.
“We were daydreaming about who we could invite to do keyboards and guitar and both Masa and Johnny Moeller were, like, Dream Team,” Fee said. “We said, ‘Oh, that would be amazing if they’d do it, but they’re probably too busy, too committed.’ Turns out both were interested for reasons similar to why Craig had the idea in the first place: to be a gigging jazz musician but playing music that has more of an audience than jazz usually does.”
The band rehearsed for about a year before playing its first public gig. So far, things seem to be going well.
In a packed Grand Kabaret in New Ulm last month, Steely Ann performed for two hours, hitting all the hits you’d expect and maybe a few you wouldn’t. If you didn’t know better, you’d be hard-pressed to say this group had only performed a few times together.
Also, it’s likely people coming to see a band called Steely Ann will have spectators with high expectations.
“If I went to see a Steely Dan tribute band, I would walk in with high expectations and I’d be evaluating and judging in the first tune or two, of course,” Matarrese said. “That’s exactly what I would do. After our last gig in New Ulm, I talked to a lot of people in the audience afterwards. And a lot of them are musicians. They don’t just know the material as a fan. Like they can probably make an effort at playing it. Like, they really know it. So I think that’s part of that responsibility. We’re all willing to show up and be judged.”
While the band’s name refers to Fee, she isn’t the only vocalist. At the New Ulm show, Rachel Maccabee, of St. Peter, joined as the band’s newest member.
Maccabee has joined in on several of the pageant and singalong events Fee has coordinated, including one of the “Jesus Christ Superstar” events and the most recent “Midlife Recital” show. So when the Steely Ann core members decided another vocalist might be a good idea, Draper suggested Maccabee.
“They reached out and said, ‘Do you want to be a backup singer for us?’ and I said, ‘Absolutely,’” Maccabee recalls. “I didn’t really know what I was getting into. And this might scandalize the rest of the band and the fans but, before November, I probably knew four or five Steely Dan songs.”
One of the interesting things about Steely Ann’s take on Steely Dan is that, well, Steely Dan’s lyrics weren’t exactly known for being, well, woke.
Consider the classic “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number”:
We hear you’re leaving, that’s okay
I thought our little wild time had just begun
I guess you kind of scared yourself, you turn and run
But if you have a change of heart
Rikki don’t lose that number
You don’t want to call nobody else
And later …
You tell yourself you’re not my kind
But you don’t even know your mind
“The lyrics are often just sleazy,” Fee says. “They’re middle-aged men trying to seduce college girls. The presumption is that the male singing is the one who really knows the score. And I think one of my favorite lines is like ‘Rikki’ is ‘you don’t even know your mind.’ OK, so that’s ‘Women are not credible witnesses to their own personal experience’ is like their dominant paradigm.”
Two women singing such “sleazy” lyrics unchanged — such as when a vocalist switches the pronouns to reflect a different gender than the original words — was an artistic choice that resonated with the New Ulm audience.
“Because we’re just doing it, no winking at the camera, no changing the lyrics. We’re just doing those. And it appropriates them in a way that I think is a lot more fun for today’s audiences to listen to Steely Dan than it would be if we were a couple of men singing those lyrics.”
Steely Ann already has a bit of Steely Dan-related lore. As the story goes …
A well-wishing fan, as a good-luck gesture, gifted the band a bottle of Jose Cuervo Gold, a nod to the famous line in “Hey Nineteen”:
“The Cuervo Gold
The fine Colombian
Make tonight a wonderful thing.”
Matarrese, walking to his car with his upright bass in one hand and the Cuervo Gold in the other, rolled his ankle in the parking lot and fell. The bottle of Cuervo shattered, the glass slicing up his fret hand.
We’ll let Matarrese tell the story:
“It sliced an artery and suddenly everything was grave,” he said. “I went to the St. Peter ER and they kind of freaked out, didn’t know what to do. They put a tourniquet on it and started making phone calls. And there was discussion of: Do we put him on the helicopter right now; how how long can we leave a tourniquet on somebody’s arm; and when do we have to amputate?
“So I’m sitting there having the worst existential crisis of my life throughout all this. They put me in an ambulance and the EMT on the ambulance leans over at some point and says, ‘Man, I think they should have put you on the helicopter.’ I don’t think that guy could have possibly been trained to say something like that to a patient. Anyway, they got me to Minneapolis where they had a whole team of hand specialist surgeons ready to go and they went to town and sewed me all up and I played a session a week later.”
