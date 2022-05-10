Wasn’t there a song like that? Such a strange spring.
You are not alone, my gardening friend. Everyone is behind on the outdoor chores. Some warm weather, perhaps even hot weather, is happening this week. One hot day does not make the soil warm enough for planting. Cool weather crops can be safely planted if your soil temp is at least 50 degrees. Warm weather crops such as tomatoes and peppers need soil temps of 65 degrees and also nighttime temps consistently above 50 degrees. Don’t rush the system! Buy a simple food thermometer to check your temps.
The wind is not our friend in the garden this year. Providing wind protection for single stem plants like tomato and pepper can be a life saver. Planting a wind break of shrubs will also help to break the wind and slow it down for your gardening future. For a fence to be most effective as a wind break, it should be about 50% permeable. If you are more concerned with function then appearance, try a snow fence. A solid fence can create a downdraft — making it even worse.
As I write, it is Monday morning with sustained winds of 25 mph at my house. These conditions are expected to last all day. Imagine being a tiny pepper plant standing in this all day long — brutal!
Plants may recover from wind damage, but it could take two weeks or more. It really depends on the amount of damage and what the next few days of weather are like. Vine transplants are easily damaged by wind. Whether greenhouse grown professionally or garage grown by you, the stems are often too wimpy to withstand much wind at all. Even running a fan in your plant room does not imitate real wind all day long, into the night, and the next day.
The solution? Vine plants are always best started from seed. As the plants emerge, they are growing to adjust to the climate conditions with thick, sturdy stems. Try a side-by-side experiment and save yourself some garden heartache in the future.
Oh deer
On another note, it was only natural that the local deer herd was browsing the hydrangeas that were just planted last fall in the driveway garden. Lucky for me, the hydrangeas I chose are new wood plants — purposeful of course. If rabbits or deer are a problem, consider plants that aren’t as affected by their chewing. Otherwise, fencing may be your only option as it is not practical to cover lots of shrubs year after year with barriers like bird netting or winter burlap. Typically, as shrubs mature, they are less tasty to critters.
There are many plants that can be coppiced (pruned entirely back) every year and will grow an entirely new plant each year. A few of these are Dogwoods (Cornus), Willows (Salix) and Hydrangeas that bloom on new wood. If rabbits have done any of their winter pruning on these shrubs, you can finish the pruning job in the spring and still have shrubs in the yard. On taller plants, the deer can be eating the tops while the rabbits chew the bottoms! Does a plant stand a chance?
Red Twig Dogwood is one of my favorites with its interest all year long. Bright-colored stems in late fall through late spring, followed by foliage, then flowers & berries during the summer. Stems on red or yellow dogwoods tend to look dull as they age. When this happens, prune them all the way back for younger more vibrant colored stems. You can prune them back every year, in which case you will have a shorter plant with lots of straight stems.
A mature unpruned plant will naturally have a bushier, multi branch appearance. In areas that are not mowed, such as hillsides, they can create thickets over time. Nesting birds love these spots to set up housekeeping. Red and yellow dogwoods look striking against a solid evergreen hedge or tree line backdrop to really define their color.
The Mankato Farmers’ Market is open for the 2022 season in the parking lot of the Best Buy on Adams Street. The Saturday markets are from 8 a.m. until noon though October. Stop by for vegetable and flowering plants grown locally, homemade soap products, pottery, baked goods, textiles, maple syrup, hand crafted items, fresh herbs, outdoor furniture, kettle corn, firewood bundles, Kim’s handmade cards, mushrooms, local brewed coffee, spice mixes, farm fresh eggs, local grown meats and Tom’s breakfast sandwich. Weekday markets which are 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting in June, also at Best Buy.
