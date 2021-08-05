It’s that time of year again, the time when people fast for days for the opportunity to binge on award-winning smoky deliciousness.
And if you’re into music, you’re probably already aware that RibFest doesn’t just mean tasty racks of baby backs; it also comes with a healthy dose of tunes that spans genres, and this year is no different.
From the legendary Steve Earle to a tribute to local legend Steve Murphy, the lineup conjures echoes of some of RibFest’s finest at Riverfront Park.
But it’s not a lineup that didn’t come with some anxiety. With COVID-induced uncertainty about whether concerts were going to be allowed, concert organizers opted to reschedule their headliner acts to next summer.
When Gov. Walz greenlighted large gatherings again, however, the scramble was on to book RibFest acts for this summer after all. Many of the acts they’d booked had already signed contracts to play elsewhere in August. Organizers had their work cut out for them.
“That’s why RibFest was announced kind of late,” said Eric Jones, co-director of the civic center.
RibFest comes with a certain expectation, Jones said. People look for the lineup every year and plan their rib bingeing and tune listening accordingly.
Steve Earle was a late booking, Jones said, but it was a good one. With a long and successful career dating back to the early ‘80s, he’s likely to be a big draw.
Steve Earle
Kicking things off on Thursday is Steve Earle and the Dukes.
Earle’s career is a storied one, full of drugs, alcohol, prison, glory and tragedy. Most recently, he released the album “J.T.” which is a collection of songs written by his son, Justin Townes Earle. Justin died of a drug overdose after using cocaine laced with fentanyl. (Like his father, Justin battled demons for most of his adult life. His overdose was accidental but not surprising.)
Steve Earle ran away from home at age 14 to search for Townes Van Zandt, a musician he greatly admired (and would eventually name his son after). He eventually found him a few years later. By then he was already on his way to becoming a star in his own right.
His greatest commercial success to date came on the album “Copperhead Road,” the title track of which is a memorable dirge about a Vietnam veteran who becomes a cannabis farmer.
Earle has had a prolific career, releasing albums regularly since his debut in 1986.
Also performing Thursday will be the Kentucky Headhunters and Church of Cash.
Scott Stapp
Scott Stapp is mostly known as the voice of Creed, the post-grunge band that was ubiquitous in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He won a Grammy Award in 2001 for Best Rock Song for the track “With Arms Wide Open.” He’ll play at RibFest on Friday.
Like Earle, Stapp fled home as a teen. But instead of seeking a hero, he was running from an abusive home life. Also like Earle, Stapp has struggled with personal demons. In addition to suicide attempts, he’s struggled with drug and alcohol addiction as well as mental illness. He’s sober now, and says his mental illness is well-managed.
But while he’s still billed as “the voice of Creed,” Stapp has carved out a solo career with the albums “The Great Divide,” “Proof of Life” and “The Space Between the Shadows.”
Joining Stapp will be Arch Allies and Vertical Horizon (which had a few radio hits in the ‘90s including “Everything You Want” and “You’re a God”).
Hairball
Hairball makes an annual summer stop in Mankato on Saturday. And this year that stop coincides with RibFest’s schedule.
This band’s sweet spot is giving the people what they want. With Hairball, you get expert musicianship combined with a party-time sensibility. They know that some people want to hear the songs they grew up with and love, and they specialize in perfecting it.
Hop on YouTube and find their version of Van Halen’s “Eruption.” That’s exhibit A in just how good they are at what they do.
Steve Murphy tribute
Few local musicians have been as well-known or beloved as Steve Murphy. And when he died last summer of pancreatic cancer, the music community mourned. A tribute to him is scheduled for Sunday’s RibFest.
In a Free Press article published following Murphy’s death, friend Brian Mock said, “We should all be lucky to have a friend like Steve — a man that accomplished so much and yet had zero ego.”
This show will feature the Murphy Brothers Band, the Jade Murphy Band, the Rain Kings and more.
