This time of year, the squash you stored last fall may be looking a bit weary.
I had a bunch left from the squash keeper crate I purchased from Guldan Family Farm at the Mankato Farmers’ Market. Realizing it was time to take action, I headed to the kitchen. An easy way to keep squash is to freeze it. I started by washing the squash, then cutting them in half. I had four varieties — butternut, delicata, acorn and spaghetti squash.
The easiest way to prepare large quantities of them is to bake them. Place the cut side down on a sheet pan and place in a 350-degree oven for about one hour or more until fork tender. Then remove from the oven and allow to cool enough to handle. I mixed all but the spaghetti squash together, added some butter and salt and in the freezer bags it went. I laid the bags flat in the freezer so they are easier to store and will thaw faster.
Some squash, namely Butternut, can leave a weird sticky residue on your hands if you attempt to peel it raw. It usually washes off in a few days. Yes, days. This is precisely why I wear food gloves if preparing it this way. You can also microwave pieces of squash covered with clear wrap. When doing large quantities, baking is the least amount of input.
Self sustainable
Recently it seems more and more people are interested in being more self-sustainable. And why not? The cost of food seldom goes down in price, so growing your own may be beneficial in more than one way. Growing some of your own food is possible for some, growing all of your own requires a lot of skill, time, space and know-how.
Back in 1978, a new word was coined at the University of Tasmania by David Holmgren and Bill Mollison: Permaculture. In its simplest form it means permanent sustainable agriculture.
The principles have been added to and changed or refined over the years. The main principle is to use your property to its greatest advantage of what is already there. For instance? Is there an existing wind break? Low areas that could be rain gardens? Areas sloped southwest for best sun exposure for gardening?
In permaculture, your property is divided into five zones (more or less), either as circles or a grid, starting from the house and moving out. Zone 1, is the zone closest to the house. In zone 1, you would include things that need daily care — vegetable and herb gardens. Animals that need daily tending may be here as well, depending on your layout.
Zone 2 includes things that need less care, perhaps crops that are nearly harvested all at once such as squash, vs. frequently harvested crops such as tomatoes.
Zone 3 is even less managed and may include fruit and nut trees which have a harvest period, grazing animals and bee hives. Apples and pears, for example, are all ripe over a short period of time, usually a two-week period.
Zone 4, getting even farther away from the house, may be wild fruits like the American plum and wild raspberries. It also includes dead trees that can be cut for fuel. Wild fruit trees/shrubs can be messy looking so are not always suitable for the front of the house.
The final zone is 5, which is left natural and isn’t suitable for domestic animals or cultivation. This area may only be managed to minimize risk of fire by removing dead trees and underbrush, creating berms if flooding is a concern etc. How is your yard or property laid out? Your zone 5 may be the tree line that divides you and your neighbor.
In some form or shape, you may be already practicing these basic principles … just because it makes sense! If you have your vegetable garden at the back of the yard, how many times have you glanced that way and thought “That’s too far to walk today!” Sitting at my desk, I can see my garden, I see the work, and therefore I have no excuses!
Permaculture is a very deep subject — minimize waste, water collection, functionality, energy usage, human labor, sustainability and so on. Both Holmgren and Mollison, along with many others have written books on this topic. Check it out if you want to know more.
The Mankato Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m.-noon the first and third Saturdays of each month through March at Bomgaars Supply on Adams Street near Hilltop Hy-Vee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.