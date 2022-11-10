St. Peter’s first annual Art Stroll was a concept Bryan Holland, a long-time collage and mixed-media painter, has envisioned for many years. He finally jumped on the chance to bring the idea to life this past August.
“I figured we had enough artists,” said Holland. “It’s been kind of a short time but also kind of exciting.”
Holland, who has lived in St. Peter since 2010, started his art studio in his basement before opening a space above the Arts Center of Saint Peter. He opened Bryan Holland Arts on Dodd Road in 2018.
He kicked off the planning process by reaching out to Cheryl Casteen, a multimedia conceptual artist, and Amanda Malkin, who owns a private art conservation practice. Together, the three used their networking connections in town to create the concept.
“It’s really a means to bridge this gap between the artists and the community and showcase the artists we have in town here and connect them to the community at large,” shared Holland.
While there are various events and venues in the region for artists to showcase their work, most spaces only allow one show a month, which limits the opportunities. Holland said the art stroll fills that void.
“Most of the artists will have studio space or business-type space that they will have their work in,” he added.
Roughly 25 artists are participating in the stroll, representing a range of mediums such as textile, printmaking, painting, fiber, jewelry, glass, drawing, ceramics and sculpture. Both an interactive online map and a printed version will be available to help visitors navigate the various locations. While many of the artists are located in the central downtown area, there are others located in the north or south part of town.
Casteen, who has been a part of the St. Peter community for 20 years and previously served as the director of the Arts Center of Saint Peter, said she was immediately on board with the event when Holland proposed the idea.
“As I have been doing this, one of the things that I have thoroughly enjoyed is going to art studios and connecting with the businesses and connecting the artists and the business and hearing the excitement,” she shared.
Since some artists aren’t able to open up their studio space to the public, Casteen said the group has secured space at various businesses such as the St. Peter Food Co-op, Ouren Instruments, River Rock Coffee, Stained Glass Studio of Saint Peter, Altelièr Creative, The People’s Store and the Smallest Cog Bicycle Shop, owned by Malkin and her husband. There were also additional businesses willing to host if needed.
“This has invigorated my own art practice,” said Casteen, who will be showcasing her work at Bryan Holland Arts.
The legwork for the event not only helped connect her to local businesses but also newer artists as well. The goal is to bring business to St. Peter and revitalize the town.
“Our mission is to let the communities outside of St. Peter become aware of our burgeoning art scene, to connect the artists in the community with each other, and the business,” said added.
While Amanda Malkin, the third organizer of the event, isn’t an artist, she has developed an understanding of the field through her work conserving and preserving art, watercolors, prints, pastels, maps, and documents on paper.
Malkin emphasized the importance of having area residents meet the creative people in St. Peter. Not only are artists important to the growth, progression, and life of the city, they keep the city attractive.
“I think it’s important for the locals to meet them and see the value in the arts community,” she said. “We need to support the artists here. They are really important to the local economy. The event is really to spotlight the local artists, and encourage people to shop locally.”
Michelle Kaisersatt, a local sculptural clay artist and author, is one of the artists opening her studio, Soul Work, to the public. She has occupied the second floor of St. Peter Woolen Mills since 2011 and creates anything from vases, bowls, platters and cremation urns to jewelry and bronze keepsakes. As a strong advocate of the arts, Kaisersatt said she also enjoys interacting with the audience as an artist.
“I’m very familiar with going on tours and engaging with artists,” she shared. “I’ve always enjoyed the opportunity to show. It gives people the opportunity to see what the artist’s life is like.”
She also noted that showing work as an artist doesn’t have to be fancy or be in a large expansive studio. Kaisersatt shared how inspired she was when she first started as a potter in 1995 when she encountered studios built in backyards or even a barn. Art demonstrations and showings provide visitors with an interactive way to participate in the process.
“I feel it’s like a very instrumental event that helps people tap into their creative side and artistic side,” she added.
It can also be a teaching experience through storytelling while also selling art.
“One of the most appealing things for me is having children come in and watch their energy light on fire because maybe they hit the right button,” said Kaisersatt.
