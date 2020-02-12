Don’t be surprised if, after watching a few minutes of the play “My Gun is Pink” at Mankato East High School, you find yourself scratching your head a bit at the role reversals.
Imagine watching an old, hard-boiled detective mystery where the men are secretaries and the detective — the story’s focal point — is a tough and street-smart private eye named Babe Archer.
That’ll be the scene this week as the students from the Mankato East Drama Club take the reins to produce and direct this play.
The two seniors directing it are Tatum Jahnke and Jace Hague, both veterans of many productions at East. Playing the lead role of Babe Archer is Cadence Smith.
Jahnke said that when Drama Club members learned they’d be performing “My Gun is Pink,” they were excited, especially the young women. Whereas many plays offer more roles to men than women, this one is the opposite to the extreme; there are 11 female students and three male in this play.
“A lot of men didn’t get in,” Jahnke said, recalling the auditions.
Here’s the description of this whodunit, courtesy of dramaticpublishing.com: “Babe Archer, private investigator, is a female Mike Hammer, Magnum and Matt Houston rolled into one. She’s tough, fearless and smart. Her partner, the cops and the ‘hoods’ are all female. The only males are the kind of roles usually played by women on TV — Babe’s adoring secretary, her partner’s ‘steady’ and the filthy rich dupes of the crooks.”
“My Gun is Pink” is a one-act play. And while the Minnesota State High School League does sanction a one-act play competition — the state tournament for which was held earlier this month in St. Paul — this group of young thespians won’t be using “My Gun is Pink” to compete. Instead, they’re using it to entertain their fellow students and learn a bit more about acting and directing.
Keep in mind, it may be a one-act play, but it’s completely student run (though the group’s adviser, Amber Waibel, is on hand in case a faculty member is needed).
Jahnke said casting was difficult … except for the lead role. Cadence Smith, she said, came in extremely prepared and ready to perform nearly every line from the lead character’s script.
“I’m very excited for everyone to come out and see this,” Jahnke said. “It can provoke a lot of conversations. And the cast has worked really hard.”
Hague agreed with Jahnke about casting the lead. But he said some of the other casting decisions weren’t as easy.
“Yeah, it was hard,” he said. “Sometimes it wasn’t fully what I wanted, not fully what Tatum wanted and not fully what Miss Waibel wanted. But together we came to a compromise.”
Hague says they stumbled upon “My Gun is Pink” late in the selection process, but that immediately everyone loved the themes involved. He also said he’s loving getting a chance to direct, as it has opened his mind a bit about the process.
“It’s really given me a new perspective on how you should treat your directors,” he said.
Smith, a junior, comes from a theatrical family, so to speak. Mom is a voice teacher, dad is a lighting designer at Minnesota State University’s Department of Theater and Dance, and her sister is a student in that department. And Smith, herself, has acted in several MSU plays including “Les Miserables,” “Annie,” and “To Kill a Mockingbird,” where she portrayed Scout.
She said she loved the idea of performing “My Gun is Pink.”
“I was really excited about the concept of switching gender roles,” Smith said.
She said she’s enjoyed playing a character with a personality far different than her own. And despite her preparation and clearly impressing the senior directors, she never thought she was a lock to land the lead.
“The audition felt good. The anticipation was crazy,” she said. “But when I saw that cast list, I was over the moon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.