One of the last concerts Styx had been able to perform this year took place late February in New Orleans. Jeff Heintz had flown out mid-March to the East Coast to start the next run of concerts. The Mankato native has been the production manager and keyboard technician for Styx for the last 13 years.
“Soon as I landed and arrived, we were sent home,” Heintz said.
There’d still been hope that perhaps the postponed and rescheduled concerts would pick up again toward the end of 2020. It’s been 10 months now that he and his crew have been unemployed.
“We had a great year in the books ahead of us … It came to a grinding halt — it just completely stopped.”
Like many other industries and employees, COVID-19 has put a massive strain on the entertainment industry.
Concerts, theater, sporting events — they are all important to people’s lives, Heintz said.
“It’s an opportunity for them to escape their everyday lives, the stress and problems that come with it — even if it is for just a few hours,” he said. “It’s a chance to get away from it.”
They’re events that many people plan for, sometimes months in advance, and they genuinely look forward to. “You keep watching the calendar … and you’d see it every night when (the audience) come to the Styx shows. They’re iconic songs that really make up the soundtrack of their lives.”
Heintz, the crew and Styx would love to put the smiles on their fans’ faces. “And we’re void of that now.”
Heintz and the crew (16 touring crew members) have been unemployed for the last 10 months as the pandemic continues. And the entertainment industry’s hit doesn’t affect just the band or the crew members — it’s also venues that employ local staff, or stage hands, trucking, bussing, and lighting and audio equipment businesses. A production — no matter the size — takes many hands to come to fruition.
“A single event can literally employ hundreds of people,” Heintz said. Music and entertainment is a way to bring up morale. “We need these events to look forward to.”
For Styx and the crew, no concerts means not doing the jobs they love.
The band and crew are really just a big family spread across the nation. A family that would travel weeks in a bus, talking about everything under sun, now apart for months. And unemployed.
“It’s just tough to see so many of my coworkers through this real tough time,” he said. Styx also has been incredibly generous to their crew, Heintz said. “But they can help out so much.”
So the crew came up with an idea, with the band’s blessing, to debut a Styx crew cookbook, “Pieces of Ate.” All proceeds from the book will go directly to the Styx crew and their families.
It features handpicked recipes from the crew, including Heintz’s “Ghost Toasties. Recipes vary from breakfast to dinner, appetizers and desserts, and even some boozy recipes.
The book also highlights the crew’s favorite joints to eat across the nation (their favorite pizza is Freddie and Pepper’s in New York City) and behind-the-scene photographs taken by the crew.
“We put a lot of photos behind the scenes … Silly stuff,” Heintz said. “You wouldn’t believe what goes on the backstage of a concert … a lot of shenanigans. I miss it terribly.”
The crew also each designed their own guitar pick, which they are selling as a set of 12 with proceeds also going to them.
And though at times life during the pandemic can get lonely because the crew members live in different parts of the country, they’re constantly in touch with each other to check up.
“My boss, Tommy Shaw, one day texted me and said, ‘You got a second to FaceTime?’” Heintz said. They FaceTimed for an hour and a half that day. “And at the end of it, he said, ‘I just wanted to see how you were doing.’”
Although there’s no certainty of when shows will get going again, Heintz said as soon as they get the green light and it’s safe for everyone, Styx will be there again to bring some joy into people’s lives.
“It’s all going to end some day and we’re going to see each other again.”
