ST. PETER — The deadline has been extended for a juried fall exhibition at Gustavus Adolphus College's Hillstrom Museum of Art.
Online submissions to "Cancer Never Had Me: Views by Artists" will be accepted through June 15 via the museum's webpage at: gustavus.edu/finearts/hillstrom.
The exhibition is scheduled to be on view Sept. 14 through Nov. 8, and will coincide with the 2020 Nobel Conference Oct. 6-7 at Gustavus, "Cancer in the Age of Biotechnology."
Artists, age 18 and older, who have been affected by cancer directly or indirectly may submit up to two works related to cancer. Realist, abstract and conceptual works will be considered.
Instructions for submission and guidelines for artist statements are listed on the museum’s webpage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.