It’s that time of year, folks. Send in your cutest pet pics for Mankato Magazine’s annual pet issue.
Dog, cat, canary, water buffalo, snake, turtle, gerbil, tiger — whatever creature you have that makes your family whole, we want to see your best pics of them.
Some rules:
No SnapChat photos, no photos with fun stickers or cutesy frames.
Please send only high-resolution jpg images; if the images are too small, we can’t publish them. (If you’re unsure about this, ask your kid if you have one.) Do not send photos in the HEIC format that some iPhones use. Convert them to jpg or we can’t use them.
You may submit three images per pet. If you submit four, five, 15 or 50, it won’t matter. We’ll only consider the first three.
Submissions must include the name of the pet and name of the owner, as well as a phone number where we can reach you.
Please limit submissions to images taken in the last 12 months.
If you’ve got a pet that has died, please indicate that. We’re planning a separate page memorializing pets that have crossed the rainbow bridge.
All submissions must be sent to Robb Murray at rmurray@mankatofreepress.com by Aug. 31 — no exceptions.
