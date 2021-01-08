I remember hearing Paula Deen once say, “If you use spices older than a year when you cook, you’re playing with fire.”
If that’s true, the fire department better be on standby whenever I go into the kitchen.
Not only are our cupboards loaded with spices purchased when Barack Obama was still in the White House, our refrigerator is a regular travelogue of what’s been on sale over the past six months.
Part of the problem is the size thing. Unless you’re lucky enough to live near one of those fancy schmancy spice shops up in the Cities, your options are going to be limited to pretty much whatever the local stores are offering when it comes to container size. Take oregano. I use oregano regularly but not nearly enough to go through the canister I purchased at the dollar store in October 2013. Ditto for dill weed, ginger and cayenne pepper.
Most recipes call for a quarter or half a teaspoon of most spices, so why are they sold by the ounce instead of in single serve packets? The only time I use poultry seasoning is on Thanksgiving, which means the almost 4-ounce container poultry seasoning comes in lasts the average Thanksgiving chef a decade.
I’ve toyed with the idea of having my own herb garden, but I know myself well enough to recognize that will happen around the same time the United States starts a colony on Mars. While I like the mental picture of herbs growing cozily on the kitchen countertops, the reality of yet one more thing fighting for space with the coffeemaker, toaster and microwave makes that dream fade faster than dew on a hot summer morning.
Then there is the refrigerator. I make Reuben sandwiches a few times a year when the mood moves me. Reubens call for sauerkraut, which means I buy a jar of sauerkraut, use of half of it, and the other half sits in the refrigerator until the next time I make Reubens. Only then I’ll be afraid to use the old jar of sauerkraut because who really knows how long sauerkraut is good for? So I throw the old jar out, buy a new one and the vicious cycle starts all over again. Yes, I know I could buy a small can of sauerkraut, but the math involved to purchase enough to make sure everyone has ample sauerkraut on his or her Reuben is too much for my already befuddled brain. Besides, there’s always the off chance I’ll find another recipe that calls for sauerkraut, and I’ll be able to use up the rest of the jar then. It hasn’t happened yet, but hope springs eternal.
The same cycle occurs with soy and Worcestershire sauces. I have a bottle of each of those condiments that are so old that the store where I bought them went out of business and is now a parking lot. But unlike with sauerkraut, I use those old condiments because soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce are loaded with sodium and that’s a preservative, right? The odds of anyone in my family dying because I used a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce circa 2002 in our pot roast are practically nil. I think.
Every so often I force myself to get over the frugal gourmet living inside me and go on a cleaning spree where I empty the contents of the cupboards and the refrigerator onto the kitchen counters and try to toss the things that are ridiculously past their expiration dates. I usually end up with a full garbage can and a box of baking soda and a can of baking powder I eye for a few minutes before putting them back in the cupboard while sending a silent apology to Paula Deen.
It’s probably a good thing I’m not very inspired by cooking shows any longer and no longer worry about what Paula Deen, Rachel Ray or any other TV cook might think about my slapdash kitchen habits. It must be an age thing because I once knew a woman who had her stove taken out the day she retired and replaced it with a jukebox. I’m not quite to that point yet. But if I ever do get around to writing to McCormick Spices with my bright idea for single-serving herbal packets and if they are so grateful they decide to pay me an outrageous sum for suggesting it, I’ve already decided I’m turning the kitchen into a spa complete with a hot tub, full bar and live-in hairdresser without so much as a can opener in sight.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
